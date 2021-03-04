Trading yard of the Madrid Stock Exchange during today’s session. Altea Fabric / EFE

Gender equality in large companies listed on global equity markets is progressing year after year, according to Diana van Maasdijk, CEO of Equileap. It is the most positive conclusion that emerges from the study carried out annually by the company that provides data and equity metrics for investors after analyzing the information of 3,702 organizations that fluctuate on the stock markets of 14 countries and whose capitalization exceeds 2,000 million dollars. Companies that together employ 98 million people. In 2020, these companies advanced two points, reaching an average of 64%. However, we are still far from achieving gender balance and only a minority, 10 companies, achieved it at all levels of their organization, from the board of directors to the executive committee, senior management and the entire workforce.

“What is also very positive is the improvement experienced by Spanish companies due to the regulations that require more information on gender issues and equity metrics,” says Von Maasdijk. In fact, Spain ranks as the second most egalitarian country in the world, with a score of 49%, only behind France, with 51%. In the last year it has advanced 6 points. Although the best-located corporation in the ranking Of the top 100 companies, Caixabank is in 44th position. Also in the lead are Red Eléctrica (53), Mediaset (82), Banco Santander (85), Inditex (86) and Ence (95). And between positions 102 and 178 are NH Hoteles, Enagás, Repsol and Endesa.

Spanish firms stand out precisely because of what in the rest of the world are drawn as the main black points for equality in the workplace: corporate policies against sexual harassment and transparency in data on the wage gap between men and women . In these two areas, Spain is at the top of the global ranking. Something very remarkable, in the opinion of the head of Equileap, since half of the organizations analyzed do not have policies to stop harassment despite the push of the MeToo movement (in Spain, 72% do) and 85% do not publish information on the differences between the salaries of women and men in their organizations, which in Spain disclose 82%. Even some countries, such as the United Kingdom, have temporarily stopped releasing wage gap data as a result of COVID-19.

No gender gap

Only 15 companies worldwide have closed their gender pay gap (that is, the pay gap between genders does not exceed 3%). And in this section there is also a Spanish company: Ence, along with other giants such as General Motors or China Gas.

“Things only change when there is a law that forces companies,” says Von Maasdijk, who gives as an example, in addition to Spain, Australia, which comes out very well in the world rankings. Unlike Japan and the United States. Among the 100 most egalitarian companies in the world, led by the Norwegian bank DNB, the Australian real estate group Mirvac, the firm of marketing and British communication WPP and the cosmetics multinationals L’Oréal and the automobile General Motors, 21 are based in Australia. It is the country that is most lavish in this top, despite the fact that the number of companies evaluated (206) is much lower than that of the United States (1,451), which only has 13 firms among the best performers.

Equileap also analyzes the situation of paternity leave in organizations and their flexible work proposals. And it concludes that paid parental leave is still considered a burden on companies rather than a competitive advantage. In countries such as Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States, they are limited or null. And even in others, like Japan, which offers a full year, only 6% of men use them. It is possible that the experience of the pandemic and the increased visibility of employee care duties will lead to expanding these licenses, Equileap says. In Spain they have been extended this year to 16 weeks.

Regarding flexible work, the company also sees room for improvement and believes that after the covid it may materialize due to the expansion of teleworking. Globally, 38% of companies publish flexible work policies in terms of hours, and 24% on flexible workplaces.

Von Maasdijk highlights that during the pandemic the situation of women has worsened, but at the same time investors have become more responsible and are increasingly concerned about social issues and, among them, gender. This fact, together with the European regulation on sustainability information for financial institutions, which among its 18 criteria, two have to do with equity, can improve the performance of companies in terms of equality.