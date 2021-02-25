SOMALIA and South Sudan are the most corrupt countries on Earth, with Spain ranking at number 32 according to an annual survey of world corruption.

Bribery and backhanded deals is still rife across the globe, says Corruption Perceptions Index , which ranks countries ‘by their perceived levels of public corruption’ as determined by expert assessments and opinion surveys to compile its annual rankings.

The report added that Denmark, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, Singapore and Switzerland are perceived as the top 6 least corrupt nations in the world, ranking consistently high among international financial transparency, while the most perceived corrupt country in the world is Somalia, scoring 8–10 out of 100 since 2012.

The CPI score ranks Spain in 32nd place out of 180 countries, behind the Netherlands, Germany, UK and France but ahead of Portugal.

The bottom end of the list is dominated by some of the world’s poorest and most autocratic countries, including Turkmenistan, Myanmar and Haiti.

Spain remained in the same spot as last year, when it fell four points from its previous ranking of 37 in 2018.

Africa remains the most corrupt continent, with 31 out of the 44 nations surveyed scoring less than three out of ten in the organization’s “confidence index”.