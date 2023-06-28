Spain has given an F5 to its National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec) on Tuesday to update its climate and energy roadmap. An expected modification, had to be sent to Brussels before June 30, and that gives a boost to the decarbonization of the Spanish economy with new targets for the production of renewable energy and also to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions ). With this change, Moncloa raises, as requested by several environmental organizations, its climate and energy ambition by going from 42% to 48% the objective of renewable production in 2030 and from 74% to 81% the goal of renewable power installed in that same date.

To achieve these, the draft presented by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge goes from 78 to 107 the measures and policies necessary to meet the goals established in this document that now “initiates a public consultation process that will take 12 months of work, with the aim of having this plan finalized in June 2024”, explained yesterday the Minister Spokesperson for the Government, Isabel Rodríguez, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

One of the main actions of the draft is the promotion of renewable energies and storage and demand management to improve their integration. The installed power forecast increases for each of the new ways of producing energy, photovoltaic being the one that grows the most, going from the 39 GW projected in the first version of the Pniec to 76 GW in the update known this Wednesday. A forecast that is above the sectoral demands, the UNEF (the photovoltaic association) asked for an upward revision of the photovoltaic implementation so that it reached 55 GW or 65 GW of installed power.

Wind power, for its part, goes from 50 to 62 GW. A figure that is also above what the wind energy employers demanded in previous meetings. The Wind Business Association asked the Executive of Sánchez that the total contribution of wind energy in Spain amounted to 54 GW of power.

This 2.0 roadmap also gives support to the deployment of hydrogen, an energy vector in which the industry and also the Government have high hopes for the 2030 horizon.

The installed capacity of electrolyzers, the systems with which green hydrogen is generated, almost tripled, going from 4 to 11 GW.

However, for the moment, the problem of energy storage of these new energy sources is not resolved.

For their part, combined cycles, solar thermal, nuclear power plants and cogeneration are the technologies that do not present major changes and the roadmap for the closure of nuclear plants remains intact in this new draft.

emissions cut



With all these measures and calculations by Moncloa, the ministry led by Teresa Ribera expects the increase in renewables over the final use of energy to go from the 42% forecast in the previous Plan to around 48%.

Thanks to this review and the acceleration in the electrification of the economy, the Government calculates a reduction in emissions from the energy sector of 32% compared to 2030 values, compared to the previous forecast of 23%.

Likewise, the draft update of the Pniec plans to increase the production of indigenous energy by 10 percentage points, reaching 49%, which would provide savings of more than 90,000 million euros in imports of fossil fuels throughout the period.

Numbers that have not convinced environmental organizations. “It does not reach the minimum necessary,” Pedro Zorrilla, head of the campaign against fossil fuels and spokesman for Greenpeace, responds to this newspaper. “Ambition has increased by 9%”, add those responsible for Ecologistas en Acción, but “this draft has been carried out without discussing the objectives of the plan, which would have allowed the improvement of many of the actions contemplated”.

electrify mobility



Among the 107 new measures of this version 2.0 of the Pniec, the Sánchez Executive plans to increase the number of electric cars in Spain by 9% by the end of this decade.

An ambitious goal, but which, for the moment, is far from being a reality, since to reach the figure set in the documents published in 2019, Anfac estimated that 120,000 electrified passenger cars should have been sold by 2022, a figure that was not met.

According to data from the automobile employers’ association, 78,329 new electrified passenger cars were delivered last year, 34.7% less than the goal set. Of these, moreover, the majority were plug-in hybrids, with almost 48,000 cars.

economic benefit



The draft estimates the mobilization of an investment of 294,000 million, of which 85% will be private and 15% will be public (11% from European funds). 40% of the investment will end up in renewable energies, 29% in savings and efficiency, 18% in energy networks, and 12% in the electrification of the economy, which should reach 34% in 2030.

Investment 294,000

millions of euros of investment foreseen by the Government

In addition, it is estimated that GDP will grow by an additional 2.5% and that employment will increase between 430,000 and 522,000 jobs in 2025 and 2030, respectively, in relation to the baseline scenario. The generation of jobs is spread across all economic sectors, with special incidence in industry, energy or construction.