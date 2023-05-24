The recent discriminatory episodes that took place at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia have rekindled the debate on racism in Spain: the Real Madrid footballer Vinicius has been targeted, the object of vulgar insulting chants for the color of his skin. Seven people have been arrested in connection with two different cases related to the Blancos striker: Spanish police said three arrests in Valencia were linked to “monkey” chants and other racist insults aimed at the Brazilian star, while another four in Madrid they arrived for the hanging of a ‘anichino wearing a Vincius shirt near Real Madrid’s training ground in January.

Last Sunday, May 21, the match played in Valencia was interrupted for about 10 minutes after the player had pointed out to the referee the treatment that the public was reserving him, pointing his finger at some people in the stands. Brazil has formally complained to the Spanish ambassador, the government has also allegedly filed official complaints with the authorities in Madrid and La Liga. In Rio de Janeiro from 6 to 7 pm Christ the Redeemer was turned off as a sign of closeness. The Spanish club, which owns the player’s tag, filed a hate crime complaint with the Attorney General’s office. President Florentino Perez also met with Vinicius “to show his support and affection for him, to inform him of all the steps that are being taken in his defense and to confirm that the company will go to the end for such a repugnant hateful situation.” ”.

Even Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real, immediately sided with his player: “Spain is not racist, but there is racism. In Valencia the whole stadium didn’t shout, and I apologize for saying so, but there was a group of people, not two or three, as already in Mallorca and Valladolid. I thought about withdrawing the team to Valencia, but Vini felt like continuing. However, it’s not me who has to make such a decision but the referee”.