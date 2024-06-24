Italy defeated Albania and qualified for the Euro 2024 playoffs from first place

The Spanish national team defeated the Albanian national team in the third match of the group stage of the 2024 European Championship in Germany. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in Dusseldorf at the Merkur Spiel Arena stadium and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the Spaniards. The only goal was scored in the 13th minute by midfielder Ferran Torres.

Thus, Spain entered the Euro 2024 playoffs from first place, gaining nine points. Croatia and Italy continue to fight for second place.

Earlier, the teams of Germany and Switzerland advanced to the playoffs from Group A. Their opponents will be determined later.