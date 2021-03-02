If you have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus or think you will be able to do it in the next three months, know that it is very likely that, by the European summer, can travel to Spain without as many restrictions as the current ones.

Desperate to recover tourism –which represents 12.5 percent of the Spanish Gross Domestic Product-, the Pedro Sánchez government pressures its partners in the European Union to implement a health certificate, an immunity passport that allows circulation and mobility of those who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“An agreement has been reached at European level on the minimum common data that must contain the certificate for medical use, but we must promote a debate, and Spain is promoting it from the beginning, on the possible future uses of these certificates or safe-conducts or mobility passports ”, said President Pedro Sánchez after the meeting of the Extraordinary European Council in which the Friday by videoconference.

“The objective will be get back to normal as soon as possible and tourism without increasing health risk. And for these certificates to have an effect beyond their sanitary use, a European agreement is necessary. I don’t think we should be content with bilateral solutions, “he added.

This Tuesday the latest figures of foreign visitors to Spain were known: in January they came about 434,000 tourists, 89.5 percent less than those who did so in January 2020, when the pandemic had not yet broken out.

Those travelers, most of whom were French and German, gamounted to 452 million euros, 90 percent less than what Spain collected in tourism in January of last year.

The figures explain the Spanish urgency to define the criteria for this Digital Green Pass that the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced on Monday and that could be presented before the European Parliament on March 17.

What is known so far is that, in Spain, the health passport could have three sections: one with the name, ID, date of birth and sex of the bearer; another with the information related to the vaccine – its generic name, the commercial name, number of doses and when it was administered, what would be the date of the next dose-, and a third, reserved for the country that administered the vaccine, the health center where it was applied and the name of the person responsible. Finally, it would appear who issued the certificate, its validity and its digital version.

The document would also include other data such as negative CRP accumulated by the passport holder and if you have already gone through the disease and have immunity.

The proposal, which Israel has already launched by granting “movement permits” to those who are immunized thanks to their high vaccination rates, aroused controversy in Spain where both scientific and ethical arguments are objected to.

For Federico de Montalvo, president of the Bioethics Committee of Spain and member of the International Bioethics Committee of UNESCO, there are epidemiological and ethical objections.

“It is not proven that the vaccine prevents the risk of transmission, although the latest data arriving from Israel affirm that such transmission would be more unlikely,” he tells Clarion De Montalvo, who is also a professor of Law at the Universidad Pontificia Comillas.

And he adds: “There is, on the other hand, an ethical objection: there are people who cannot access the vaccine and if, in addition, we do not give them the certificate, we would be talking about a double punishment.”

Clarion he consulted the Spanish Vaccination Association, where its president, Amós García Rojas, considers that the health passport makes no sense: “If the vaccine is not mandatory, how are we going to issue an immune passport? It’s a contradiction ”, he opines.

“In addition, the vaccine prevents disease but we do not know if it prevents infection. What does this mean? That I can be vaccinated, come into contact with the virus, not get sick but become infected and be a transmitter. What is the immune passport for? “García Rojas wonders.

“And the third aspect: the immune passport will mean that citizens of rich countries, who are those who have access to the vaccine, will have it, while citizens of developing countries, who have and will have much more difficulties to get the vaccine, they will not get it. With which it contributes to deepen the gap between rich and poor ”, says the president of the Spanish Association of Vaccination.

The airlines, meanwhile, are getting ready. “Any initiative that facilitates the safe recovery of trips and mobility in a common framework that generates trust among customers, it will always be very welcome and, in fact, from Iberia. We are working on the digitization of the documentation and tests required by each of the countries, so that their verification is more fluid and comfortable ”, he tells Clarion Ignacio Tovar, Director of Innovation and Digital Transformation at Iberia.

-Is Iberia considering launching its own health passport such as the one that some airlines are about to implement, such as the Travel Pass that would come into operation from March?

-Yes, our IAG Group participates together with IATA (International Air Transport Association) in the development of the Travel Pass and we are working to launch it at the end of March on one of our routes to Latin America. In parallel, we continue to promote other similar applications, both external and internal, which we hope to activate in the coming weeks and which obey the same philosophy as the Travel Pass: that customers can safely share the documentation, information and diagnostic tests that each country requests them and that the airlines can easily check it

-What will it consist of and from when? What type of passenger health information will it include?

-The idea is that the Travel Pass is a global, digital record, accepted by all countries, which makes it easier for the passenger and the authorities to obtain accurate information. The path to these “digital wallets” is a complex process that requires several steps: converting all restrictions, Covid tests, declarations or access forms to a 100 percent digital environment and, secondly, achieving greater integration between the different agents that intervene when traveling so that the airlines will not have to store any data, but will be able to consult, in real time, information such as, for example, the result of a Covid test that will allow the client to fly based on the restrictions of each destination. The cell phone will be a key piece and absolutely safe.

-Will it be mandatory on all routes or only on those that involve countries where the incidence of infections is still high?

-As I say, it depends on what the authorities establish, but the idea is that the Travel Pass is a global, digital registry, accepted by all countries and with the same criteria for all. It is a global commitment by the airline industry to reopen borders, resume travel and restore normalcy as soon as possible. In its implementation, we will start on one of our routes to Latin America and, progressively, we will scale it to the rest of our network.

