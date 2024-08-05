Marseille was not Qatar, nor was the Olympic Games the World Cup. Spain survived the fire of Morocco in the North African cauldron of the stands of the Velodrome and struck in the final third of the match to unseat a rebellious rival fired up by its people. The team had the virtue of waiting and finding the moment after a match as a visitor the counterattack since Pablo Barrios put his foot where he shouldn’t have after half an hour.

1

Munir Mohamedi, Oussama El Azzouzi, Zakaria El Ouahdi, Achraf Hakimi, Mehdi Boukamir (El Mehdi Maouhoub, min. 87), Oussama Targhalline, Abde Ezzalzouli, Amir Richardson, Ilias Akhomach, Eliesse Ben Seghir and Soufiane Rahimi

2

The following players were selected: Arnau Tenas, Marc Pubill (Juanlu Sanchez, min. 61), Juan Miranda (Miguel Gutierrez, min. 61), Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Pablo Barrios (Adrian Bernabe, min. 61), Fermin Lopez (Beñat Turrientes, min. 88), Sergio Gomez, Alex Baena (Samu Omorodion, min. 91), Aimar Oroz and Abel Ruiz

Goals

1-0 min. 36: Soufiane Rahimi. 1-1 min. 64: Fermin Lopez. 1-2 min. 84: Juanlu Sanchez Referee Ilgiz Tantashev Yellow cards Soufiane Rahimi (min. 36), Arnau Tenas (min. 36), Fermín López (min. 66), Adrian Bernabe (min. 71), Amir Richardson (min. 75)

Football, the poor child (for once) of sport, condemned to the uprooting of almost always competing until the final outside Paris, added another medal to the common bag of the Spanish delegation. The final will be played next Friday at the Parc des Princes (18:00) against the winner of Egypt-France this Monday (21:00). The team took silver in 2021 in Tokyo and will attack gold again in the French capital.

The afternoon pointed to Fermín again as the man who opened the door to the metal. Halfway through the second half, with Spain still unsure how to get their teeth into the Atlas Lions, the Andalusian grabbed a ball inside the area after an attempt by Adrián Bernabé, a rarity at that stage of the game for the national team, and put it in at the near post. And in the second, he combined with Juanlu Sánchez in an open Moroccan defence. He and Bernabé came to the rescue from the bench and were in the picture for the comeback.

More information

The Velodrome was on fire from the outside and from the inside. The majority of Moroccan fans in the stands was not absolute, but Bulgarian. The mixed Marseille was with its own. The film that the African team offered to Spain sounded a lot like the Qatari precedent. A team as feverish as its supporters, very intense in duels, scratching every inch and fast up front. On this occasion, in addition, unlike in Doha, it barely stayed back. After the 1-0, it continued to throw itself at the neck.

The excitement in a heated stadium was overwhelming at half-time. Santi Denia’s boys threatened with several damaging shots, especially one from Fermín and another from Baena that ended up hitting the post, and Marc Pubill made some runs down the right, but they were unable to get into the rhythm of the match. The constant interruptions at the start, including the substitution of the referee (accidentally knocked down by Pubill), did not help.

The impact of changes

It was a Spain that was, above all, uncomfortable. They could barely touch the ball and chew up the spaces. And, for dessert, they were penalized for their lack of trickery in not falling into one of the most dangerous actions with the VAR whistleblower. Richardson, a 1.97m pivot (son of former NBA player Michael Ray Richardson), had his back turned inside the area, his chances of success depended almost exclusively on the defender arriving late and hitting him. That’s what happened. Barrios went to clear, hit his right foot and the substitute referee (Glenn Nyberg) had no doubts when he consulted the monitor. Rahimi got it right and then the goal danced in the face of Arnau Tenas, who also received a yellow card. Flares and smoke bombs lit up in the four corners of the stadium.

After the break, nothing important moved when Santi Denia decided to operate. Plan A, which was non-negotiable, had failed and the coach intervened in depth with a triple substitution at the hour mark: Miguel Gutiérrez, Juanlu Sánchez and Adrián Bernabé for Pubill, Miranda, Barrios. A breath of fresh air on both sides and in the middle. One of them, Bernabé, launched himself into a personal adventure inside the area with few chances of coming out well, but Fermín, once again himself, took the loose ball and put it in at the near post.

The equaliser did not put Morocco back. The team led by Achraf Hakimi competed hard and well. But perhaps it was in this impetus that they found their misfortune. They looked for the second and the open space on the right was appreciated by Juanlu Sánchez to cross the ball. Santi Denia’s changes had paid off. The Moroccans pushed, Abde had a chance with a shot at the far post, but the Spaniards ended up celebrating on the ground. They had put out Marseille’s fire, although they still had to escape from some objects thrown in the mixed zone on the pitch.

