The Spanish team floods its debut in the League of suspense nations, agony and heroity to add its first three points. Belgium advances with two counterattack … So many of Pina, Lucía García and Martín-Prieto, the last two in the discount (3-2). Benfica’s front, repeated in the call after Sarriegi’s injury, dresses in heroin and allows Spain to be released with victory.

The Spanish beginning in the Ciutat of Valencia is encouraging. Aitana and Pina dominate the center of the countryside and possessions argue at a rhythm of vertigo. A beautiful wall between the two companions in Barcelona ends with a merit stop by Evrard to the pina auction, Vicky López Criminali claims in the rejection without the collegiate attending to reasons. The selection also tries it looking for the area, but Aleixandri runs into the Belgian goal and Vanhaevermaet avoids the Alba Redondo on the line.

In its premiere as a coach, Icelandic Gunnarsdóttir takes advantage of an alleged Evrard ailment to gather his in a kind of dead time. After that, the Spanish source begins to dry. In addition, a counterattack commanded by Wullaert, improved by the terrible clearance of Wallsallows a Toloba advance Belgium in his first approach to the tasting goal Coll.

After a few minutes of anxiety in which the ‘Red Flames’ do not feel their income threatened, the Spanish team returns to the load. Pina is strong in the clash with Janssen, who steps in the worst way for her knee and is removed on a stretcher, and the crossbar frustrates Vicky López. Before the break, it is round and walls who stand before Evrard, but their lazy and focused shots, in a hand in hand and a corner kick, barely manage to disturb the goalkeeper.

After passing through changing rooms, Spain is definitively installed in the rival field and the Belgians shrink water as they can. But the mistake accompanies every occasion of those of Tomé. Redondo forgive a hand in hand, Ouahabi does not Atina to finish off a manifest occasion and Abelleira looks for the Olympic goal but runs into the crossbar. It gives the feeling that the selection could be attacking until tomorrow without finding the goal. The opposite that Belgium, who after almost half an hour without smelling the ball manufactures a lethal counterattack through a great assistance from Toloba so that Wullaertleaving the way to walls, double the visiting advantage.

The national combined, desperate. With the game very uphill, when the ball burns, it appears Claudia Pinaone of the most clairvoyant in Valencia. The midfielder leads without any yellow shirt approaching him too much and, without thinking, releases an unstoppable whipper so that Ciutat recovers faith.

Already in the discount, while Belgium rangs thinking about the three points, Spain stars in an agonizing comeback. Aitana launches to Salama Paralluelo, on her return with the selection after the JJ.oo., and she finds an opportunist Lucia Garcia To achieve tie. And in the last play, built from increasingly impeded actions, Martín-Prietoclaimed by Tomé two days ago due to Amaiur Sarriegi’s injury, it dresses in heroin and allows the selection to be released in the Nations League with Victoria.