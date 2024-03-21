Six and a half years after crossing the border from Spain to France in the trunk of a vehicle to flee from Spanish Justice, Carles Puigdemont wants to once again be the most powerful man in Catalonia. The independence leader, who promoted the self-determination referendum of October 1, 2017, revealed on Thursday, March 21, his intention to run in the regional elections on May 12 as a candidate for Junts, the party he leads from exile in Brussels.

“I'm here to finish the job.”stated this Thursday, March 21, from Elna (France), less than 40 kilometers from Catalonia, where he insisted that his objective is to “successfully complete the 2017 independence process.”

Puigdemont's return to Spanish national politics is an early effect of the amnesty law that is still being discussed in Congress, so in no case will the separatist leader be able to campaign on Spanish soil, but he will be able to arrive for a hypothetical investment. Of course, he must first triumph in votes that are predicted to be close.

The scene was cinematic. After a great preamble that increased the expectation of the thousand people listening to him, Puigdemont opened the door and said:

I am a member of the European Parliament and I had announced my intention to lead the European elections to fight for the internationalization of the conflict, but when it comes to Catalonia and its interests I am not a conformist, I do not look for the most comfortable

The audience burst into applause, chanting “president, president.” Puigdemont drank water and said: “You may have ruined my surprise because I was going to say that that is why I have decided to run in the next elections for the Parliament of Catalonia.” Later, he highlighted, to “avoid speculation”, his resignation from participating in the lists for the European elections on June 9.

Puigdemont announced his candidacy, accompanied by the Junts leadership, from the Elna City Council, a French municipality of great symbolism for the Catalan independence movement because there the ballot boxes from the 2017 secessionist referendum were hidden from the public force. From this bastion of the cause Catalan in the south of France has called on his people to move away “from resignation and defeatism.” “Let's stop flagellating ourselves,” he asks.

The mayor of the city, Nicolás García, who opened the Junts event, defined this town as “a city that has always welcomed all those who have been persecuted, retaliated and exiled for defending democracy and (have sought) the right to a people to decide their future.”

Puigdemont's sins

The independence leader has open proceedings for which he could face up to 12 years in prison and 20 years of disqualification for crimes of aggravated embezzlement and disobedience. The reform of the penal code, promoted by the socialist party (PSOE) at the request of Junts, was of little use, which eliminated at the end of 2022 the crime of sedition for which Puigdemont was being tried.





01:38 © France 24

Furthermore, the man from Girona has received a new accusation, this time for terrorism, in a case opened by the Supreme Court, which endorsed the thesis of conservative judge Manuel García Castellón, one of the most critical of the amnesty of the independentists agreed with the ruling party. .

With all this, the convergence of two political events that were unthinkable just a few months ago have opened the possibility of Puigdemont's return, not only to Spain, but to the electoral ballot.

On the one hand, the processing in the Congress of Deputies of the amnesty law for independentists has been promoted by the ruling party (PSOE) and supported by the Government partners, in exchange for the favorable votes of Junts for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. This fact has converged with the unexpected dissolution of the Cortes and the electoral advance in Catalonia announced on March 13 by Pere Aragonès, current president of the Generalitat – the Catalan institutional system -, as a result of the rejection of the autonomous budgets due to a stuck ' Parliament. Both events have conspired to precipitate the possible return of Puigdemont.

Junts has experienced a surge after the general elections of July 23, 2023, which shaped a tight political board in which the seven seats of that bench are essential for the Government to enjoy a majority in the Legislature and carry out its projects. The party has been able to capitalize on this dependence on the Executive and has exchanged every vote in Congress for concessions for Catalonia: from the reform of the penal code to benefit the separatists, through the amnesty law, to the request for powers in migration, which are tasks of the State.

But Puigdemont wants more, as he demonstrated this Thursday by stating that “The amnesty law is as possible as the determination referendum is.”

Lumps in the wheel and tight time

One of the obstacles on the route from Puigdemont to El Palau de la Generalitat is the Popular Party (PP, conservative), the main opponent of the central government and the amnesty law. It has an overwhelming majority in the Senate that it will use to delay the call to vote on the text as much as possible, that is, two months, according to the regulations of that body. After the foreseeable rejection of the Senate, the bill will return to the Congress of Deputies, where the Government's partners – who there do have more seats than the popular ones and their far-right ally, Vox – will process and vote favorably on the amnesty in the minor possible time.

The numbers date the execution of the amnesty law in the last week of May, so Puigdemont will not only miss the campaign – which begins on April 25 and ends on May 10 – but also the election day itself on the 12th. M. This means that he must be a candidate from exile, something that allows the General Electoral Regime, provided that, in the event of being elected deputy—a requirement to be regional president—he collects the accreditation in person. And if he gathers enough support to preside over the Generalitat, he must be invested in person.

Once the elections end on May 12, the Parliament has 20 business days to call the constitutive session and 10 more days to call the first investiture plenary session, which leaves Puigdemont with a margin until June 24. Until then, the Catalan leader will cross his fingers that the amnesty is applied and he can return to Spain without the risk of being arrested. The accounts are tight, but they work.

The Barometer of the Center for Opinion Studies of the Generalitat (CEO) revealed this Thursday, hours before Puigdemont's announcement, that the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC) may be the most voted on May 12, taking between 35 and 42 seats ; followed by Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), with between 26 and 32; and in third place, Junts per Catalunya, with between 24 and 29 deputies. In this scenario, the PSC can only govern in coalition with ERC.



Protesters wave Spanish national flags next to the Cibeles Fountain during a demonstration called by the Freedom and Alternative Forum along with other trade union associations against the government's amnesty law for people involved in Catalonia's failed 2017 independence attempt. © AFP – Pierre-Phillipe-Marcou

In his speech from Elna, Puigdemont gave a clear nod to ERC by remembering that neither this party nor Junts, “going separately”, have managed to “be the largest parliamentary group in the last elections.” That is why he has reached out to the Aragonès bench:

“I have never stopped asking for unity at the risk of preaching in the desert. The most advanced we have been is when we have been most united. “No one can demonstrate the benefits of going separately.”

The Junts and ERC parties, although pro-independence, are very different ideologically. The first conservatives and anti-immigration stance—several mayors—have linked the increase in migrants to crime. The latter, as their name indicates, are left-wing, progressive. Consequently, Junts is only interested in talking to the ruling party about the amnesty law, while ERC agrees with several of the PSOE's policies and is emerging as a solid partner of the Executive at the regional and state levels.

Portrait of a negotiator

Carles Puidgemont (Amer, Catalonia, 61 years old) studied Catalan philology and worked in journalism for more than 20 years, during which he forged his independence identity. In 2006 he made the leap into politics when he was elected as a member of Parliament for the Girona constituency. He was mayor of Girona in 2011 and five years later, the then president of the Generalitat, Artur Mas, proposed him as his successor, a position he took office on January 12, 2016. From then on, he burned Catalonia .







01:59 © France 24

It was a Sunday at midnight when Puigdemont decided to go into exile. It was October 29, 22 days had passed since the independence referendum and 48 hours had passed since the State applied article 155 of the Constitution, which led to the dissolution of the Government of Catalonia. One day after the escape, the Prosecutor's Office filed a complaint for rebellion against the former president and five of his government advisors. Two days later, an arrest warrant was issued for everyone. The six were already in Brussels.

The trial for the unilateral declaration of independence, known as the 'procés', resulted in nine sentences for the separatists between 9 and 13 years old, for crimes of sedition and embezzlement. In 2021, the Government of Pedro Sánchez pardoned those arrested, who were released.

Oriol Junqueras, sentenced to the highest sentence (13 years), is today a member of Congress and president of the ERC. Apart from the legal cases against the political leaders, the independence organization Omnium counts some 1,500 “retaliators” for the 'procés' with criminal cases in progress, among which are ordinary citizens, activists, protesters or officials who turned to the streets during the period of social unrest surrounding the declaration of autonomy.

Puigdemont wants to return from exile through the front door. He knows that in the next elections they will not only vote on who governs for four years. For him, the decision turns between “those who want to finish the job of ruining the nation” or, in his words: “those of us who want to finish the work we started so that Catalonia is recognized in the concert of independent nations of the world.”