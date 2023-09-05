From Brussels, the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, made it an immovable condition to eliminate all court cases against the Catalan independence movement in exchange for supporting the investiture of the president of the next Spanish government. Otherwise, citizens would have to return to the polls, warned the political leader in exile on September 5. After the inconclusive general elections last July, the support of that political bench is essential to form a government.

Amnesty for the independence movement or new elections in Spain. The leaders of Junts per Catalunya tighten the siege for the possible formation of a next government.

At a press conference in Brussels, the MEP Carles Puigdemont –required by the Justice of his country after his secession attempts when he led Catalonia between 2016 and 2017–, demanded that all court cases against Catalan separatism be abandoned by the authorities , as a condition for the legislators of his political party to negotiate the investiture of a new president of government.

“We will be ready for a historic negotiation if the necessary conditions are created,” he assured.

The “total” amnesty is the first condition and the basic point for its political caucus to sit down to negotiate. “It must be a permanent abandonment” of the judicial process against the independence movement, he remarked.

But Puigdemont also put other demands on the table that he presented in order of urgency.

The Catalan leader also asked for a way of discussion for a possible referendum on the self-determination of Catalonia, as well as to legitimize the popular consultation of nearly six years ago. “We cannot negotiate with someone who considers us a terrorist,” he maintained.

🔴 Puigdemont reveals his demands to negotiate the investiture of Sánchez 💬 “Recognition and respect for the democratic legitimacy of independence” 💬 “The complete abandonment of the legal process against the independence movement with an amnesty law” 💬 “Creating a… pic.twitter.com/W94KHasOXI — laSexta (@laSextaTV) September 5, 2023



In this sense, the political leader in exile called for the creation of a mediation and supervision mechanism to ensure compliance with eventual promises.

“The total lack of trust between the parties makes this mechanism essential and must operate from the beginning of the negotiations. Our experience prevents us from having any confidence in the word they give us; it would be irresponsible to undertake a future negotiation that does not have that mechanism,” he said.

His statements took place just one day after his meeting in the Belgian capital with Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the current Government, who is seeking to be re-elected.

“Be prepared for elections”

After the general and early elections on July 23 that did not give any political party an absolute majority, of at least 176 seats in Parliament, political alliances are necessary.

But on this occasion, the support of Junts per Catalunya, which has not opted for any of the candidates for president of the government, is essential and for now it is not willing to give in.

“Be prepared for the elections but also for the negotiations that could end with a historic agreement,” Puigdemont insisted.

Puigdemont: “Today Spain has a problem: either repeat elections or agree with a party that maintains the legitimacy of October 1 and that will not renounce unilateralism as a legitimate resource to assert the rights of the Catalan people” “Either elections or pact with us” pic.twitter.com/kcunqRlv1m — THE SPANISH (@elespanolcom) September 5, 2023



Although the leader of the opposition, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, whose conservative Popular Party (PP) obtained the most votes and the King of Spain Felipe VI proposed him for an investiture vote on September 27, if he does not obtain the votes necessary, a path could be opened for the re-election of Sánchez.

Their chances of winning are considered slim, as the PP opposes any concessions to the separatists.

If Feijoo’s attempt fails, it will be up to Sánchez to negotiate to gather the support that allows him to form a government. But that option will be impossible without the support of the seven legislators from Junts per Catalunya.

In the event that neither party gives in, the country would be headed for new general elections.

The PSOE clings to its possibilities; The PP rejects the demands of the independence movement

Although going to the polls again seems possible, given the complexity of the demands of the independence movement, a red line for many citizens and which receives general rejection in the country, the ruling party is willing to continue with the negotiations.

In the last few hours, sources from the Socialist Party, quoted by the local press, considered Puigdemont’s speech “not very confrontational”, which is why the “path of dialogue” is open, they stressed.

They emphasize that the meeting between Yolanda Díaz and Puigdemont represents a “closer rapprochement” and that no negotiation begins by “renouncing” the demands raised previously.

Until now, Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) is the one that has shown itself most willing to reach points of agreement with the independentistas, while the PP emphatically rejects their demands. This was confirmed by Feijóo this Tuesday, after hearing the statements of the leader of the Catalan independence movement.

“If the requirement for me to be president is to compromise an amnesty that does not fit in the Constitution and is an offense to Spanish democracy, we can save the meeting (…) Request an amnesty based (sic) on a judicial proceeding it is to deny the existence of democracy”, assured Feijóo.

While the PP refuses to even hold a conversation around these demands, all is not lost for the PSOE, as it clings to its remaining chances to lead the next government.

With Reuters and local media