The socialist party PSOE and the Catalan independence formation Junts per Catalunya, led by Carles Puigdemont, signed this Thursday, November 9 in Brussels, an agreement to unblock the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Spanish Government, which includes a future amnesty for independentists prosecuted for Justice. The text highlights that the agreement opens “a new stage” for the Iberian country.

The independentists also propose a self-determination referendum for the Spanish region of Catalonia, according to a document released by the socialists, “PSOE-Junts Agreement.”

The agreement is key so that the socialist Pedro Sánchez can be sworn in as president for another four years in Spain.

The pact was signed by the “number three” of the socialists, their Organization secretary Santos Cerdán, and the general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull.

The PSOE also assured that the agreement with Junts is for the legislature and not only for the investiture.

The negotiators of Junts and the PSOE closed the agreement in the last hours after a few days of intensifying contacts, with multiple exchanges of documents to polish the wording of the amnesty law and prevent its possible beneficiaries from being affected by restrictive interpretations. .

An amnesty law that will have to be registered in the coming days in the Spanish Parliament for processing, before the investiture debate of Pedro Sánchez, which is expected for next week.

News in development…