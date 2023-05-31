Border between Spain and Morocco, in Ceuta. MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS (MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

New diplomatic friction between Spain and Morocco. The Spanish government has formally complained to Rabat for classifying Ceuta and Melilla as “Moroccan cities” in a document sent to the European Commission. Through a verbal note sent to the Rabat Embassy in Madrid, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs “categorically” rejects the language used by Morocco to refer to the two Spanish squares in North Africa and stresses that “the Spanish borders, including Ceuta and Melilla, are internationally recognized”, according to government sources.

The diplomatic complaint occurs after, on the 17th, Rabat protested before Brussels for the repeated declarations of the Vice President of the European Commission responsible for immigration, Margaritis Schinas, defending that the North African autonomous cities are Spanish and European Union borders. The annex to the note verbale of protest sent by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the EU Delegation (Embassy) in Rabat compiled a dozen alleged “hostile statements” by Schinas about Morocco and, verbatim, added, “the Moroccan cities of Ceuta and Melilla”.

European diplomacy received with a mixture of “surprise and discomfort” that Morocco protested two years after Schinas ruled for the first time on the Spanishness of Ceuta and Melilla in May 2021, just after more than 10,000 people irregularly broke into across the Ceuta border at El Tarajal.

The Moroccan letter has especially annoyed Madrid because it breaches the commitment of both governments to “avoid anything that offends the other party, especially as it affects the respective spheres of sovereignty”, as announced on February 2 in Rabat by the Spanish president, Pedro Sanchez. Until now, the declarations claiming the Moroccan nature of Ceuta and Melilla had been produced by politicians outside the executive branch, such as the president of the Senate, and had been unauthorized by him.

The new diplomatic friction occurs in the midst of the tug of war to open the commercial customs of Ceuta and Melilla, one of the agreements included in the roadmap agreed in April 2022, after Mohamed VI’s audience with Pedro Sánchez in Rabat. That meeting closed a bilateral crisis of almost a year and was only possible after the Spanish government changed its traditional policy on Western Sahara and began to support the autonomy plan proposed by Rabat for the former Spanish colony.

So far, three pilot tests have been carried out for the passage of goods through the customs of Ceuta and Melilla. In the first two, carried out in January and February, a truck with Spanish products passed into Moroccan territory; and in the third, last Friday, an exchange of merchandise took place for the first time in both directions. However, there is still no date for the normal opening of customs and Rabat delays the agreement to carry out daily and not just occasional steps to speed up the implementation of the two customs. The one in Melilla was unilaterally closed by Morocco in August 2018, while there was never a customs office in Ceuta.

