They came to shout their anger, Sunday, September 20, under the windows of the regional parliament of Madrid (Spain). Several hundred inhabitants of the poorest areas of the capital are subject from Monday, September 21 to new confinement. They will only be able to leave their quarters for reasons of first necessity: to work, to go to the doctor or to take their children to school. “It is a fundamentally unnecessary political decision”, deplores a protester.

The conservative president of the Madrid region is the target of the attacks. “We must avoid at all costs the state of emergency and generalized confinement”, explained Isabelle Diaz Aroyo. From Monday, 850,000 Madrilenians will see their freedom of movement restricted, or 13% of the regional population. Spain is experiencing a very worrying second wave of coronavirus. Its capital alone concentrates a third of new cases of Covid-19 and new deaths.

