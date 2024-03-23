The Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Barcelona (Spain) reported this Saturday, March 23, that it filed an appeal against the bail granted to Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves. For the agency, there is a “high risk of flight” that cannot be mitigated with alternative measures. The footballer was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

The Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Barcelona iHe filed an appeal against the resolution that allows modifying the precautionary measure of provisional prison for the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves and grants him freedom on a bail of one million euros, which the athlete is still trying to raise.

Alves was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape, more than a year after his entry into provisional prison in January 2023, when the Mexican Pumas terminated his contract.

Now, after a ruling by the Barcelona Court, he will be able to leave “by paying a bail of 1,000,000 euros”, after which his Spanish and Brazilian passports will be withdrawn and he must stay away from the victim of the rape.

However, for the Barcelona Prosecutor's Office, the reasons for which his imprisonment was imposed still remain and now, even “with greater intensity, in view of the fact that Mr. Alves has been convicted as the perpetrator of a crime of sexual assault.” to a sentence of 4 years and 6 months in prison,” says the body's document.

Even more so, taking into account the appeals filed by the Prosecutor's Office and the private prosecution and the penological horizon that the defendant faces is up to 12 years in prison,” added the Prosecutor's Office.

For the lawyers of the Prosecutor's Office, it is necessary that the provisional prison situation be extended to at least half of the total sentence imposed in the sentence, since they consider that the footballer does not have any type of roots with Spain and, furthermore, Brazil. does not extradite nationals who are being prosecuted for crimes of sexual assault.

After a high-profile trial, section 21 of the Barcelona Court sentenced Alves to four and a half years in prison in February of this year for having raped a woman in the bathrooms of a nightclub in that Spanish city at the end of 2022.

The sentence also imposed an additional five years of supervised release, a restraining order on the victim for nine and a half years and the payment of compensation of 150,000 euros.





Alves could not pay bail, again

Last Wednesday, March 20, the Barcelona Court imposed a deadline on the footballer and his defense to pay one million euros as bail to get out of prison.

The Spanish institution even granted an additional hour to that already agreed upon to be able to receive the money in its account. The deadline was then last Friday, March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

The former FC Barcelona player was unable to raise the necessary money and, therefore, will remain in Brians 2 prison, at least until Monday, March 25, when the entity's office returns to work to review the transfer process.

This is the second failed attempt to get out of jail, this week. On Wednesday his departure had already been authorized, but only with confirmation of the deposit of the money.

The athlete was even allowed to complete the required amount through movable or other properties that the Court approved after review, but even with this modification the required amount was not achieved, so, in theory, the date of his departure from the center will depend only on when it manages to meet the totality set by the judges.

That same Wednesday, the judicial authorities determined in the resolution, section 21 of the Hearing “to release Alves on bail, understanding that has reduced the risk of him fleeing after the sentence “which sentences him to four and a half years in prison for raping a young woman in a bathroom in a booth at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30, 2022.”







The order also prohibits the footballer from approaching less than a thousand meters from the victim's home, his workplace and any other place he may frequent, as well as from communicating with her by any means.

However, the news that his attacker could be released only by paying bail without serving a full sentence behind bars fell like a bucket of cold water on the victim, who considered that this type of “justice is only for the rich.” .

In statements to the local media, Ester García, the victim's lawyer, has explained on several occasions that the young woman believes that the effort made by many professionals to intervene in the case and get it to court seems to be in vain.

According to her, the work that was done together with the doctors or those responsible for the victim's care “will have been of no use” if Alves is released from prison. Although she warned, she will remain committed to “continuing fighting.”

“For her it has been a bucket of cold water, especially since I cannot give her an explanation in legal terms (about the Court's resolution), because I cannot find a legal explanation,” said her lawyer.

With EFE and local media.