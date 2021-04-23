The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, during the Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, this Wednesday in Andorra. JAVIER BORREGO / Europa Press

Spain has proposed to the European Union the establishment of a surveillance framework for social and labor policy indicators similar to that applied in fiscal policy (Stability Pact) and that of macroeconomic imbalances. The new pact would set quantitative targets and include an alert mechanism that would be activated as soon as the situation in a country deteriorates or when a risk of labor dumping is detected.

The proposal has been signed by the Government of Pedro Sánchez together with the Government of Belgium, led by the liberal Alexander de Croo. The document has been transferred to Brussels and other European capitals with a view to preparing the European summit scheduled for May 7 and 8 in Porto. Both the European Commission and Portugal, which holds the six-month presidency of the EU, hope that an agenda will emerge from that meeting that guarantees that the post-pandemic economic recovery integrates an important social dimension together with the environmental and digital objectives already set.

The Spanish-Belgian text (defined as non-paper in diplomatic jargon) stresses that “the European Pillar of Social Rights is a crucial compass for employment, education and social policies”. And he considers that “its implementation should accelerate due to the covid-19 crisis and the green and digital transition in the making.”

The so-called Pillar of Social Rights was agreed at the Gothenburg summit in 2017 and set 20 guiding principles on equal opportunities and access to the labor market, fair working conditions, and social protection and inclusion. But for now that Pilar is little more than a declaration of good intentions with little travel.

The health crisis has also devastated the economy of a large part of the European countries and it is feared that it will leave a fearsome hangover of impoverishment and social exclusion. Brussels is concerned that the fracture in labor and social conditions of the post-pandemic era could even endanger the functioning of the internal market, which requires a certain economic convergence between its partners.

Spain and Belgium believe that these risks should be tackled immediately, turning the Pillar into the instrument that “balances economic policies and the single market with a more social and more sustainable growth strategy.” To achieve this, the governments of Sánchez and De Croo propose the introduction of “new social objectives”, linked to economic objectives and revisable every five years.

The new Social Pact would also establish quantitative objectives in such precise areas of the labor market as the quality of the job, the wage gap between men and women or hygiene and safety at work. The quantitative objectives would also extend to areas of social and educational policy such as the number of homeless people, school dropouts or affordable access to quality services. In this last area, care for children, but also for the elderly, is expressly mentioned, as on previous occasions, a chapter that has gained relevance after the high mortality caused by the pandemic in nursing homes, a tragedy that has struck with great force to Spain and Belgium.

The proposal also includes the establishment of an “alert mechanism”, the activation of which would lead to an in-depth investigation of the social and labor situation in the country where it is considered necessary. This type of surveillance instrument already exists in the field of macroeconomic imbalances and subjects EU partners to exhaustive examinations where, for example, very large deficits or surpluses are observed in the current account balance, excessive dependence on international investment, upward trend in labor costs disproportionately in relation to productivity or huge private sector indebtedness. In the last review exercise (2020), Brussels examined 10 countries (Spain, Germany or France, among them) and put the three with the greatest imbalances (Italy, Greece and Cyprus) under surveillance.

Spain and Belgium believe that the same monitoring should be applied from now on to social and labor indicators, also reinforcing their control in the so-called European Semester (the annual exercise of the budgetary situation of each country in application of the Stability Pact).

The strengthening of the social pillar, according to the two countries, should also be key in the management of the European recovery fund (NextGeneration EU), which from this year will distribute 750,000 million euros between subsidies and loans to alleviate the effects of the pandemic .

The Spanish-Belgian text also calls for a long-term EU look at labor markets and a social environment from the Porto summit that will probably be transformed by the impact of covid-19. The document advocates promoting continuous learning, stimulating the incorporation of new work methods, reinforcing labor rights and social security systems.

Spain and Belgium also defend the maintenance of the suspension of the Stability Pact until the crisis is overcome. And take advantage of the successful experience of the Sure program (100,000 million euros in loans to finance temporary employment regulations during the pandemic) to develop a European unemployment insurance that “contributes to economic stability and solidarity”. Post-covid Europe is beginning to emerge.