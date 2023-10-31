The Princess of Asturias is officially the heir to the throne of Spain. Following the dictates of the Magna Carta, on her eighteenth birthday the young Leonor took the oath before the Constitution.

On the same copy of the Constitution used by her father in 1986, before the watchful eyes of her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and her sister, Infanta Sofía, Leonor swore to “faithfully fulfill my duties, to support the Constitution and laws, to respect the rights of citizens and autonomous communities and to be faithful to the King”. After these words, the President of the Congress Francina Armengol certified the oath, celebrating it with the cry of “long live the Constitution, long live Spain and long live the King”.

The swearing-in was greeted with applause from the audience, which included the incumbent Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and most of his ministers, with the exception of the two Podemos ministers, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, and the minister of Izquierda Unida, Alberto Garzón. Among the regional presidents, in addition to the absences for ideological reasons of the lehendakari, Íñigo Urkullu, and the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, the president of Cantabria, María José Saénz de Buruaga, was also absent.