Genoa – About 40 years after the events she denounced, Natalia — a 49-year-old Argentine now living in Spain — feels that she is now “starting to overcome a nightmare”: after a long search in collaboration with the media El País and Cadena Ser, the woman has in fact been able to track down a Spanish priest by whom she says she was raped in Argentina when she was a child, in the early 80s, and who subsequently moved to other countries, including Italy.

According to a journalistic investigation by the newspapers in question, the priest has now been provisionally suspended from his last post, in a parish in Madrid. The decision was taken by the archdiocese of the Spanish capital, which is participating in investigations into cases of sexual abuse in the past on behalf of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference (CEE).

Natalia claims that this priest allegedly “repeatedly” abused her in the parish when she was only ‘9’, in the parish of Sant’Antonio da Padova in Las Heras, Mendoza, Argentina. With the help of Cadena Ser, the woman tracked down the priest when he was in a parish on the outskirts of Rome, where he called himself ‘Don Vite’.

According to El País, in Italy the priest was in Bisenti (Teramo) between 1999 and 2008, in Voltri (Genoa) from 2008 to 2015 and in Anzio (Rome) from 2015 until 2022. Last summer he returned to Spain. Reached by the woman who denounced him and by a journalist from El País in Madrid, the man claimed he did not remember her and rejected the accusations he made against him.

The Archdiocese of Madrid has opened an investigation into the case, which has also been reported to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, assures the Spanish newspaper.