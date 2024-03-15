Spain | Priest repents in Tenerife: Ordered to cover up 300-year-old wall paintings

“If I must be punished, punish me,” said the priest.

in Spain stirs up yet another case where historic murals have been unintentionally vandalized. The local newspaper of Tenerife tells about it, among others El Día and news agency Eph.

The parishioners did not believe the news and the regional administration of the Canary Islands has started an investigation: How could the priest order to paint over the protected 300-year-old frescoes?

The explanation was that the frescoes discovered twenty years ago had already been covered with a protective paint that would have been easy to remove. The priest who fled Venezuela's oppression to Spain did not know about the protected frescoes in 2011.

“I am sorry. I have apologized to all the authorities,” the priest Héctor Lunar Guevara said For the local newspaper El Día.

“If you have to punish me, punish me.”

Case happened in the church of St. Anthony of Padua, which was being prepared with a new topcoat for Easter in the municipality of El Tanque with a population of 2,600 in Tenerife.

The case has prompted Spanish newspapers to recall the country's most famous botched restoration: the Ecce Homo fresco of Jesus editing into an orangish figure in a church in the city of Borja in Zaragoza in 2012. At that time, the 82-year-old amateur painter tried his best to repair a painting from 1930.