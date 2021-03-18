The plenary session continues around the law that will regulate euthanasia. For now, Carlos García Adanero, from the Mixed Group (UPN); Iñaki Ruiz de Pinedo Undiano, from the EH Bildu Group; Joseba Andoni Agirretxea, from the Basque Group; Sara Giménez, from the Citizens Group; Nestor Rego Candamil (GPlu); Carolina Telechea i Lozano (GR), Rosamaría Medel Pérez (GCUP-EC-GC), Lourdes Méndez Monasterio (GVox), José Ignacio Echániz (Popular Group), Maria Luisa Carcedo (Socialist Group), Carolina Darias San Sebastián (Minister of Health ).

Has been Sara gimenez who has started the first applause from the hemicycle when he has addressed the popular bench saying that they are “against advancement and progress” and remembering all those laws, such as those of divorce or homosexual marriage, which they have rejected outright but which later “have been used by many of the members of the Popular Party.”

Before, Joseba Andoni Agirretxea, from the Basque Group, regretted having “been late.” The PNV parliamentarian thanked the people and relatives who have been demanding a law like this for years: “Your persistence has made us more effective.” Agirretxea recalled that today is “The achievement of a right and not an obligation” and that it gives a “legal and safe response to a distressing and terrible situation.” Similarly, Agirretxea denied the statement, minutes before, by Carlos García Adanera, of UPN: «Palliative care is not questioned by anyone but there are situations in which palliatives do not overcome any suffering. Nor can we deceive by saying that we do it to economize on health. We cannot legislate based on the ethical and moral codes of each one. I hope that no one has to resort to this option provided by law, but that when that need comes that door is there.

The debate became more harsh with the departure of the Vox parliamentarian to the rostrum Lourdes Méndez Monastery. «Today is a day that will go down in the history of ignominy in Spain, today his plan to implant the culture of discarding and death is consummated », it began. “Spain is the fourth country in Europe to legislate euthanasia and the 31st in palliative care. They have chosen death instead of care. Talking about freedom and the right to decide is a joke when they have rejected palliative care, “he said. “We say goodbye to human rights,” he also underlined, dropping that they have avoided listening to the bioethics committee and legal experts who warn that “euthanasia is against the Constitution.” «We will present an appeal to the Constitutional Court», He warned at the end of his speech.

Then I would go up to the rostrum Jose Ignacio Echániz, of the Popular Group. For Echániz, the law is “a paradigm of how it should not be legislated, without listening to anyone.” In his opinion the new norm “discriminates and stigmatizes.” It raises the arguments that the Bioethics Committee and legal experts have taken a position against it and points to the Hippocratic oath. “Euthanasia is not requested from freedom but from the lack of full powers, from dependency,” says who predicts a “call effect.” “Our alternative is the law of palliative care because when nothing can be done there is still a lot to do,” he concludes.

Maria Luisa Carcedo, from the Socialist Group, has used his turn to speak to give voice to many of the reflections of those who have fought for years for euthanasia to be regularized. The first, that of Maribel Tellaetxe: «In this country, contracting a terminal degenerative disease seems to be a crime, the sentence is a cruel and painful end devoid of all integrity and dignity. Your pain and suffering is a bargaining chip among those who should legislate to mitigate it ». “She – the parliamentarian and former health minister continued – preferred to suffer for years to avoid the criminal consequences for her family.” He also recalled the case of Ángel Hernández, who helped María José Carrasco die, “to end up being accused of gender violence.” “Ladies and gentlemen, with the approval of this law, the sanction of aid to die according to the conditions of this law disappears from the Penal Code,” he said, starting the applause from the hemicycle.

He has also recovered the words of Fernando Cuesta, who asked politicians to think “for once” about those who suffer. “Ladies and gentlemen, today a majority of the General Courts have taken the witness from these and other sick people and their families who have been clamoring for the regulation of this new right for years,” he said. “This law establishes that the person decides freely when to use this new right. Freedom with a capital letter »

The former Minister of Health has collected some of the phrases of those who have suffered these problems, ensuring that today the Lower House has taken “the witness” of these people who have been clamoring for years “for a dignified death.” He has reminded the popular that “up to three times” they have rejected the palliative care law.

For its part, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, thanked the “work” to the parliamentary groups and their predecessors in office. “It is an important day because we advance in the recognition of rights”, it affirmed.

Only six countries



The Spanish Parliament will approve this Thursday a law that will legalize euthanasia in the country, one of the few in the world that will help an incurable patient die to avoid suffering. The legislation, which will come into force in June after a three-month moratorium, responds to a growing social demand, which had emblematic cases such as that of Ramón Sampedro. It is a victory “for the people who can benefit from it” and also “for Ramón”, congratulated in an interview with AFP Ramona Maneiro, the friend who helped Sampedro die. Arrested for it, she was not tried for lack of evidence.

Spain will be only the fourth European country to decriminalize assisted death, along with pioneering Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg. Portugal validated it in January, but the Constitutional Court asked to review the law before promulgating it. In Latin America, only Colombia allows euthanasia.

The Spanish regulation, a priority for the left-wing government of Pedro Sánchez, authorizes euthanasia, in which medical personnel administer the deadly substance, and assisted suicide, in which the person is in charge of taking the prescribed dose. Several other countries tolerate the latter option, as well as so-called passive euthanasia (the interruption of life-sustaining medical treatments).

The norm, which must be approved today in the Congress of Deputies with the support of the left and the center, will allow anyone with a “serious and incurable disease” or a “chronic and incapacitating” condition to request help to die and thus avoid ” intolerable suffering. In any case, strict conditions are imposed, such as that the person, of Spanish nationality or legal resident, be “capable and conscientious” when making the request. This must be formulated in writing “without external pressure” and be repeated fifteen days later. The doctor can always reject it if he considers that the requirements are not met. In addition, it must be approved by another doctor and receive the green light from an Evaluation Commission. And any health professional can claim “conscientious objection” to refuse to participate in the procedure, paid for by public health.

This regulation has been received with joy by organizations that defend the right to die with dignity and patients who appreciate having the option available. “It makes no sense that people (…) have to choose an unworthy life,” Sofía Malagón, a 60-year-old Colombian with Parkinson’s disease, told AFP in Barcelona. “I don’t want to be kept there like a plant” when the time comes, he said.

On the other hand, this step is rejected by the Catholic Church and right-wing parties, and its application raises questions in some medical sectors. Euthanasia “is always a form of homicide, since it implies that one man kills another,” the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) indicated in a campaign on social networks. The State goes “from defending life to being responsible for the death inflicted,” he said.

In a first vote in the Lower House in December, the Popular Party and Vox opposed, considering that euthanasia is “a failure” for the country by not guaranteeing alternatives, such as palliative care. «A doctor does not want anyone to die. It is the DNA of the doctor, “said Manuel García Romero, vice president of the Colegio Médica Colegial federation, expressing doubts about the implementation of the law.

A permanent debate



Since the mid-eighties, when euthanasia jumped into the public debate, Spain has witnessed several high-profile cases. The most emblematic, that of Ramón Sampedro, a tetraplegic Galician who spent 29 years claiming the right to assisted suicide, which he finally had thanks to the collaboration of his friend Ramona. The film about its history, ‘Mar inside’, directed by Alejandro Amenábar and starring Javier Bardem, won an Oscar in 2005.

Another case was that of Luis Montes, an anesthesiologist accused of causing the death of 73 terminally ill patients in a hospital in Madrid. He was finally dismissed by a court in 2007. And more recently, in 2019, Ángel Hernández was arrested and awaits trial for helping his wife, immobilized by multiple sclerosis, die.