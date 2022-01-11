Spain is preparing a new surveillance system for Covid-19 that aims to treat Covid in a more flu-like way, not counting all the daily cases.

“The death rate of Covid-19 cases is no longer similar to that of the first wave, which was around 13%. It is now close to 1%. Therefore, we have to evaluate the disease with different parameters”, said the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchéz, in statements quoted by the The Country.

+ With peak yet to come, healthcare systems in Europe suffer from rapid spread of Omicron

The idea is to create a statistically significant sample distributed at key points, as is done with reports in order to calculate how the disease is spreading, from the mildest or most severe point, but without resorting to exhaustive counting as has been done so far. .

“Now, given the enormous transmissibility of Covid, it is very difficult to strictly comply with universal surveillance protocols, it is becoming impossible”, explains Amparo Larrauri, head of the National Epidemiology Center (CNE). But Larrauri says that, given the reality of the Ômicron variant, the Spanish health authorities are “working on the transition from universal surveillance to a sentinel of mild acute respiratory infection in primary care and severe in hospitals. But you cannot change overnight.”

