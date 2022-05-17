Our land
The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, on June 17, will focus on the urgency of taking measures to avoid the effects of this phenomenon
On June 17, Spain will become the venue for the 2022 Desertification and Drought Day. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) has chosen Madrid for the global celebration of the event, which this year has been motto the phrase ‘Overcoming droughts together’. In this way it is about
#Spain #prepares #world #headquarters #Drought #Day
Leave a Reply