The Spanish team, the coaching staff and the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, posed this Monday with the new official suit of the El Ganso brand, which they debuted during the current European Championship. , before the key match on Wednesday against Slovakia in which their pass to the round of 16 will be played.

Luis Rubiales, the coach Luis Enrique Martínez, the sports director, José Francisco Molina and the 24 players called up have been photographed in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas (Madrid) on the eve of the trip to Seville, where Spain will play against Slovakia their qualification for the next phase.

The familiar Spanish firm of El Ganso, founded in Madrid at the beginning of this century, dresses the national team from this final phase and for the next four years at official events and trips.