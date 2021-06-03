The Spanish soccer team will play this Friday at the Wanda Metropolitano (7.30pm / La1) the first of its two friendlies to prepare for Euro 2020, against the current European champion Portugal, against which he will want to offer a good image that generates optimism less than two weeks before the debut in the continental tournament and with fans in the stands. Ten days after playing in La Cartuja de Sevilla against Sweden, Spain will show its first cards in an always attractive duel against the Portuguese team, a rival that has a lot of potential in its ranks and is indicated among the most serious candidates. With only four days of training and only two with his 24 summoned, the coach Luis Enrique Martínez will want his team to offer its best face and move away as much as possible from the discreet image that he left in the ‘window’ of March in the matches against Greece (1-1), Georgia (1-2) and Kosovo (3-1) in search of raising optimism in a fans before which they will be able to show their football for the first time in a long time. 15,000 spectators will be able to meet at the Wanda Metropolitano to watch football and the ‘Roja’. That incentive of the people can also be a plus for the three-time champion of Europe to try to get closer to the benefits offered against Germany and the remembered 6-0 with which she sealed her pass to the final phase of the League of Nations, a competition won in her first edition by the Portuguese.

Schedule: what time is Spain-Portugal?

Spain-Portugal is played on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 19:30. One of the big doubts is the goal. There has been talk of the possible ownership of Robert Sánchez, who faces his second call with the national team.

Television: how to watch live on TV the Spain-Portugal ?

Spain-Portugal can be enjoyed live on television through La 1. The scheme is another of the unknowns. The call could point to three centrals and two lanes.



Internet: how to follow Spain-Portugal online?

The Spain-Portugal can be followed live online through the direct of As.com updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most outstanding news.