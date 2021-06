These are the eleven Spanish footballers that Luis De la Fuente is betting on and who will fight to take Spain to the final. Óscar Gil enters the right side and displaces Mingueza, who will play alongside Cuenca in the absence of Guillamón. Puado will play at the start.

Eleven from Spain: Andrés Fernández, Óscar Gil, Mingueza, Cuenca, Cucurella, Zubimendi, Manu García, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Gil, Brahim and Puado.