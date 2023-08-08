Spain: population record, 48 million, due to Colombian and Venezuelan immigrants

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) reported this Tuesday, August 8, that Spain has 48 million inhabitants.a record figure that is due, according to that entity, to the increase in the immigrant population of Colombians and Venezuelans.

The INE reported that as of July 1st, the resident population in Spain was 48,345,223 inhabitants, of which 8,457,886 were born outside of Spain.

The aforementioned entity explained that the number of inhabitants of Spain increased by 135,186 in the second quarter of 2023, of them 100,394 foreigners and 34,792 Spaniards.

According to the INE, Colombia is the country with the highest number of immigrants arriving in Spain in the second quarter of the year, with some 37,700, while Venezuela is in fourth place with 18,100; Peru in fifth with 14,600; Argentina in seventh with 8,800 and Honduras in eighth with 7,600.

In addition, the data indicated that some 3,700 Colombians left Spain in this period, 1,400 Venezuelans, 1,200 Peruvians and 1,100 Brazilians.

*With information from the EFE agency