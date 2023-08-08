Tuesday, August 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Spain: population record, 48 million, due to Colombian and Venezuelan immigrants

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2023
in World
0
Spain: population record, 48 million, due to Colombian and Venezuelan immigrants

Close


Close

Spain

The population of Spain increased by immigrants.

The population of Spain increased by immigrants.

Spain reached 48 million inhabitants, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) reported this Tuesday, August 8, that Spain has 48 million inhabitants.a record figure that is due, according to that entity, to the increase in the immigrant population of Colombians and Venezuelans.

See also  López Miras, on Josep Piqué: "He contributed to making Spain better"

(You can read: ‘The PP wanted to agree with a public danger to Spanish democracy’)

The INE reported that as of July 1st, the resident population in Spain was 48,345,223 inhabitants, of which 8,457,886 were born outside of Spain.

The aforementioned entity explained that the number of inhabitants of Spain increased by 135,186 in the second quarter of 2023, of them 100,394 foreigners and 34,792 Spaniards.

According to the INE, Colombia is the country with the highest number of immigrants arriving in Spain in the second quarter of the year, with some 37,700, while Venezuela is in fourth place with 18,100; Peru in fifth with 14,600; Argentina in seventh with 8,800 and Honduras in eighth with 7,600.

(We recommend: Ukraine detains a woman accused of helping Russia to plan an attack against Zelensky)

In addition, the data indicated that some 3,700 Colombians left Spain in this period, 1,400 Venezuelans, 1,200 Peruvians and 1,100 Brazilians.

More news in EL TIEMPO

How close is a possible peace negotiation between Russia and Ukraine?

Sister of Colombian doctor murdered in Thailand breaks her silence: “How I would suffer”

See also  Dubai Police uses "entomology" to determine the time of death of an unknown body

DeSantis contradicts Donald Trump on voter fraud in 2020: ‘Trump lost’

LATEST NEWS EDITOR*
*With information from the EFE agency

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Spain #population #record #million #due #Colombian #Venezuelan #immigrants

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The State Prosecutor’s Office recognized the activity of the Ukrainian movement “Allatra” as undesirable in the Russian Federation

The State Prosecutor's Office recognized the activity of the Ukrainian movement "Allatra" as undesirable in the Russian Federation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result