Former Venezuelan general Hugo Armando Carvajal, known as ‘Pollo Carvajal’, requested to be released after spending nearly a year in provisional prison in Spain while waiting for his extradition to the United States for drug trafficking crimes to be formalized. suspended after having appealed it before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

(Also read: The ‘Pollo’ Carvajal offers himself to Colombia to deal with state secrets)

According to legal sources confirmed to Efe, the defense of the former head of Chavista Intelligence filed an appeal yesterday demanding his release pending the decision of the ECHR.

(It may interest you: Attention: ‘Pollo’ Carvajal refrained from testifying in the case against Petro)

“He is not prosecuted in Spain or in any European country (…) he does not have any pending issues with the Justice, so his stay in prison makes no sense, it is illegal and contrary to European and Constitutional regulations in Spain” , alleges his lawyer, who also invokes the calls for “attention to Spain” by the ECHR for using “this measure in a disproportionate manner.”

Hugo Carvajal assured that the Chavista regime has financed a series of leftist parties for 15 years. See also Rocco Morabito extradited from Brazil, the boss will have to serve 30 years

His stay in prison makes no sense, it is illegal and contrary to European and Constitutional regulations in Spain.

On March 25, the Spanish National Court, which is responsible for processing the extradition, once again left it on hold after receiving “proper communication” from the ECHRbased in Strasbourg, on the filing of this new appeal against his surrender.

He made this decision one day after it became known that the Spanish Asylum and Refuge Office, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, had rejected the second request for asylum from the head of Military Counterintelligence in the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro.

How is the extradition process progressing?

The National Court agreed to his surrender in the United States in 2019, but when Carvajal was to be executed, he was no longer located until September 2021 when he was discovered, with the help of the US DEA, in a Madrid apartment.

When the arrest took place and his entry into provisional prison was ordered, the magistrates agreed to stop the delivery because a first request for asylum had not been resolved, which was finally denied.

His lawyer, who is managing to stop the extradition with all kinds of resources, immediately formulated a second request for asylumwhich despite having been rejected again will continue its journey through the resources route.

Carvajal is claimed by the United States when the US Justice accuses him of integrating an organization dedicated to drug trafficking. Since he was arrested in Madrid after almost two years in hiding, he has not relented in his efforts to prevent that surrender.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Efe

More world news

– Reported incursion of 27 Chinese military planes in Taiwan’s defense zone

– The Kremlin says it is willing to negotiate with kyiv but on its terms

– Jair Bolsonaro mocks the use of inclusive language in Argentina