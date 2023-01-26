Spain | Police arrest pensioner over Spain letter bombs linked to Russia

The suspect is a 74-year-old former city hall employee.

of Spain On Wednesday, the police arrested a 74-year-old man who is suspected of a series of six letter bombs between November and December. Letter bombs were sent to the embassies of Ukraine and the United States in Madrid and to the Spanish Prime Minister’s office, among others.

An employee of the Ukrainian embassy was injured in the attacks.

The news agencies AFP and Reuters say that the pensioner was arrested in the city of Miranda de Ebro in the province of Burgos in northern Spain. The police have established that all the letter bombs were sent from the city of Burgos.

Ministry of the Interior said the suspect is good with technology and computers and very active on social media.

“Although it is assumed that the detainee made and sent the explosive devices himself, the police do not rule out the involvement or influence of other persons in the events,” the ministry said in a press release, according to news agency Reuters.

Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska refused to comment on media reports, according to which a far-right Russian group with connections to the Russian intelligence service is suspected to be behind the attacks.

Newspaper The New York Times news at the end of the week, American and European authorities suspected that Russian agents had caused the far-right group to orchestrate the letter bombings in Spain.

Miranda de Ebro is located in the autonomous region of Castile and León, but right on the border with the Basque Country. The Basque capital, Vitoria-Gasteiz, said the arrested man worked in its city hall until he retired in 2013.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Friday.