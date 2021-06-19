Spain Poland streaming and live TV: where to see the European 2021 match

SPAIN POLAND STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 19 June 2021, at 9 pm Spain and Poland will compete in Seville for the second day of the group stage of the 2021 European Football Championships (Euro 2020). In the stands about 15 thousand fans, reduced capacity due to the health emergency. Where to see Spain Poland live on TV or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Below all the information in detail:

On TV

The match valid for the 2021 European Football Championships between Spain and Poland will be visible in clear and completely free on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1 or 501) and via satellite on Sky Sport channels. The kick-off of the match is scheduled at 9 pm today, Saturday 19 June 2021. Expected (on both goals) ample pre and post game.

Spain Poland live stream

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Spain Poland match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and games broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone, and on the one reserved for Sky, SkyGo subscribers. There are also many other sites that will broadcast the game in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. In summary:

Game: Spain-Poland

Spain-Poland Date: Saturday 19 June 2021

Saturday 19 June 2021 Schedule: 21

21 TV channel: Rai 1, Sky Sport

Rai 1, Sky Sport Streaming: RaiPlay.it, SkyGo

THE GROUP

The probable formations

We have seen where to see the match of the European Football 2021 Spain Poland, but what are the probable formations of the match? Here they are:

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Gayà; Thiago, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Dani Olmo, Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres

Poland (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Helik, Glik, Bednarek; Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Moder, Rybus; Zielinski; Lewandowski, Swierczok

ALL THE NATIONALS CALLED UP