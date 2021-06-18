Spain will play its second match in the Euro Cup against Poland tomorrow and it is vital that they get the victory to ensure a move to the next round and a good place in the standings to avoid the strongest national teams.
Spain arrives with the feeling that it lacks a goal, and could make some change up from Sweden’s game. The fans ask Gerard Moreno that he could enter for Morata, or for a band player. For its part, Poland arrives after losing the worst team in the group, Slovakia, a priori, so they will go out with all the ambition in the world to prevail and be able to pass the round. We will have to be attentive to Lewandowski, European golden boot, who although he has not been very successful, can be plugged in at any time.
On which TV channel can I watch Spain – Poland?
On Spain It will be seen on Telecinco from 9:00 p.m.
DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (15: 00h) and Argentina (4:00 p.m.). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.
In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (3:00 p.m.).
On Spain It can be followed on MiTele Plus.
On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.
On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.
The match will be played at the La Cartuja Olympic Stadium in Seville. It has a capacity of 60,000 spectators but due to the restrictions due to the pandemic, the capacity will be half.
The last match these teams played was a friendly in 2010 in which Spain won by 6 goals to 0.
SPAIN
The best news for the Spanish is that Sergio Busquets has tested negative in the last PCR carried out and has returned to concentration, so he will be available to play tomorrow.
For the rest, Luis Enrique can count on all the troops, although presumably he will make some changes compared to the 11 that he played against Sweden since he did not finish taking advantage of the opportunities that followed.
POLAND
Poland for its part also comes at a time of doubt when losing against an a priori inferior selection. Lewandowski cannot be the dominant player in his club and his team needs his goals.
In addition, the Polish team will not be able to count on Krychowiak due to suspension, so they will have to make up for their loss with another player.
SPAIN (1-4-3-3)
Unai Simon; Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Alba; Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Morata, Olmo.
POLAND (1-3-5-3)
Szczęsny; Bereszyński, Glik, Bednarek; Jóźwiak, Moder, Linetty, Rybus; Klich, Zieliński, Lewandowski
Spain is playing well and Poland has shown not to arrive at their best moment, so La Roja will not fail and will be able to score the chances they have and will annul Polish football by controlling possession of the ball.
Prediction: Spain 2-0 Poland.
