Spain arrives with the feeling that it lacks a goal, and could make some change up from Sweden’s game. The fans ask Gerard Moreno that he could enter for Morata, or for a band player. For its part, Poland arrives after losing the worst team in the group, Slovakia, a priori, so they will go out with all the ambition in the world to prevail and be able to pass the round. We will have to be attentive to Lewandowski, European golden boot, who although he has not been very successful, can be plugged in at any time.

DIRECTV Sports will broadcast the match on Ecuador, Colombia and Peru (14: 00h), Venezuela and Chile (15: 00h) and Argentina (4:00 p.m.). In the penultimate country it can also be seen at the TNT Sports Stadium.

In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN in the time bracket between The Angels (12: 00h) and New York (3:00 p.m.).

Quim Ferré | 12:45 PM GMT + 2 Pablo Falcones | Jun 16, 2021

On Mexico it can be followed on Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

On Latin America can be followed on DIRECTV Play Deportes, in addition to TNT Sports Go on chili.

In addition, the Polish team will not be able to count on Krychowiak due to suspension, so they will have to make up for their loss with another player.

Macie znajomych lub dziennikarzy z zagranicy, którzy nie radzą sobie z imionami i nazwiskami reprezentantaciónw Polski? ??? Przygotowaliśmy coś specjalnie z myślą o nich! ?

Wyślijcie to do kogoś, kto “zmaga się” z naszymi kadrowiczami – oglądajcie koniecznie z dźwiękiem. ? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3yfNdpVjWZ – Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) June 14, 2021

Prediction: Spain 2-0 Poland.