Gerard Moreno tries to control the ball under pressure from the Polish players. MARCELO DEL POZO / Reuters

PreviousDirect

Spain is looking for a second chance to present its candidacy for the European Championship after a start that left more doubts than certainties. Tonight, La Roja will face the Polish national team at La Cartuja at 9:00 p.m., the same stadium where they could not get past the draw against Sweden on the opening day. With Morata as the flag, Spain is looking to shake off the bad feelings heading into goal and set foot in the round of 16 with a victory that places them with 4 points, tied with the Swedes, who beat Slovakia on Friday. Luis Enrique has given entry to Gerard Moreno instead of Ferrán Torres looking for something more of a fang above. Poland comes out daring and tried to argue possession of Spain, but little by little the Red took the ball. At 26 minutes, Gerard filters a great ball that Morata finishes at the back of the net. After a tense review in the VAR, the player runs to celebrate his goal with Luis Enrique. Follow the minute by minute of the match live:

Subscribe here to our special newsletter about Euro 2021