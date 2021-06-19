The attacker disappointed with the result: “But I don’t care about the goal, I wanted to win.” The happy goalkeeper: “We have created a strong group”

Morata scores in Szczesny and Juventus is the protagonist of the European Championship. For the first time it happens that a Juventus striker scores a goal to his partner goalkeeper in a continental review. “I’m happy for him, although I would have preferred a goal from him in the first game, not against us. He played well,” Szczesny commented at the end of the game.

Morata has unlocked – “I don’t care about scoring, I’m not that kind of player. The goal doesn’t satisfy me because we didn’t win” – was Morata’s comment at the end of the match. “In Spain they are waiting for us to go out to throw anything at us. Unfortunately, we come after a generation of geniuses, we are doing our best. I hugged Luis Enrique because he gave me confidence. On the penalty, after the post, the ball came to two thousand an hour, I must also review the opportunity on Szczesny: they are played in speed “. Szczesny was much more satisfied with the draw in Sevilla.

Joy Szczesny – “We have created a strong group and despite the difficulties we have had in recent days, after the defeat against Slovakia, we have shown this spirit”, commented the Polish goalkeeper. Now Paulo Sousa’s national team will have to beat Sweden to gain access to the round of 16. “It will certainly be a different race, we will have to win, while they are almost qualified, so we will have to play the game”.

