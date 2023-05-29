In Spain feminism is on the surface. The public discussions in this regard and the marches that seek to make visible the marginalized position of women (some massive, such as those on March 8 in recent years) attest to this. And the government of the socialist of Pedro Sánchez promotes them with reforms and measures.

(Read also: Venice woke up with its ‘radioactive’ green waters: they investigate why)

Now he wants to project his interests abroad. The Secretary of State for Equality, Ángela Rodríguez, announced that the country will carry out a feminist agenda during the presidency of the European Union that he will exercise in the second semester of this year and that he will also do so if he is elected a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the period from 2025 to 2027.

The announcement was made in the presentation of the IX Periodic Report of Spain before the Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), a UN commission.

In it, Rodríguez began by stating that “Spain is a feminist state, which takes care of protecting all women whatever the conditions they have.” And he explained several of the measures that are promoted in the country and that show that “macho violence is a matter of State.”

Violence

The Organic Law for the Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom is the great weapon in the battle against sexist violence. Also known as the law of only yes is yes, it has raised a lot of controversy and defines sexual violence as an act of a non-consensual nature that conditions the free development of public or private life.

It recognizes sexual harassment as forms of violence (in educational, labor and prison settings) and punishes femicide, sexual assault, female genital mutilation, forced marriages, trafficking and sexual exploitation. Also, violence in the reproductive, gynecological and obstetric spheres, such as forced abortion, sterilization or the involuntary use of contraceptives and surrogacy.

(Also read: Pedro Sánchez announces the advance of the general elections in Spain on July 23)

A woman who has just been raped does not have to file a complaint immediately, but rather be taken care of and protected

In Spain there are awareness campaigns aimed at men, training of professionals to defend women, and 24-hour crisis centers that provide legal and sociological advice. “A woman who has just been raped does not have to file a complaint immediately, but rather that they take care of her and protect her,” explains Rodríguez.

Apart from that now it is also obliged to repair the damage, there are state plans to facilitate the victims’ social and labor insertion, access to housing, regularization of their administrative situation, professional training to obtain a job and access to health and social rights. For this there is a budget of 204 million euros.

On the other hand, children and adolescents who suffer violence are also protected. Vicarious violence is fought against (when a person wants to punish their partner or ex-partner by assaulting or murdering their children), and they are also freed from being under the care of a parent who is abusive by suspending their visiting regime or custody (whether or not shared).

Health

In terms of health, the General Social Security Law is noteworthy, which will enter into force in June of this year and whichWork leave due to painful menstruation is foreseen. To enjoy it, a medical report will be necessary.

​

On the other hand, in March of this year the reform to the abortion law came into operation, which allows the voluntary termination of pregnancy for young women from the age of 16. This measure was very controversial because the authorization of parents or guardians is not necessary. The Government seeks to have centers where they can be practiced throughout the country and regulates conscientious objection to practice abortions in public health.

(Read also: Turn to the right in municipal and regional elections in Spain)

And, in general, the sexual and reproductive health of women is preserved, related to rights such as life, privacy and non-discrimination.

Parity

In March of this year the Draft Law on Parity Representation was approved, which contemplates measures such as that the least represented sex in decision-making bodies (both public and private) cannot be less than 40 percent of the total. Political lists, electoral colleges and award juries must also be equal.

Besides, the permit for the birth of a baby was equated to 16 weeks for both parents.

The percentage of indefinite contracts for women is 41% (a figure that had not been given before), the wage gap has been reduced by ten points and 90% of single-parent households that receive the Minimum Vital Income are in charge of women. This is a benefit for low-income people.

However, there is still a way to go. In May 2019, the Spanish Congress was the most equal in Europe. With 47.7 percent of deputies women, it was ahead of advanced countries in feminism, such as Sweden and Finland. Today the percentage has dropped to 42.7 percent. And the female presence on the boards of IBEX 35 companies barely reaches 33 percent.

Education

since 2020the law requires sexual education at all stages, from childhood to adolescence.

In addition, campaigns seeking sexual education for citizens are frequently launched, such as the one presented on March 8 of this year: “Now that you see us, let’s talk,” which seeks to encourage dialogue and eliminate taboos. It also promotes acceptance of the body, respect, consent and co-responsibility.

In any case, there are still problems in education related to women, such as poor training or discrimination against girls from the Roma community.

Stewardship

This word, which lately has been frequently heard in the Spanish public square, alludes to conciliation in homes. The idea is to free up time for women, who are the ones who take on most of the domestic care. That’s why, it is about all minors under 16 years of age having an alternative place to home where they can be (kindergartens, schools, etc.).

In fact, the Government plans to launch an application that counts the work in the house of its inhabitants, with the idea that everyone invests the same number of hours in household chores.

It is the third year that the Corresponsables program has been running, which is in charge of reconciliation at the state level and has funding of 200 million euros.

migrant women

Migrant women are in a position of special vulnerability to discrimination based on racial or ethnic origin. That is why a telephone service is offered throughout the year, from which the assistance they need is coordinated.

In addition to police action against human trafficking, victims will be provided with residence and work permits. And those who are the object of persecution can aspire to refugee status.

Many of the migrant women are dedicated to caring for others: they are domestic employees or take care of the elderly. Although the idea is that they have the same rights as any worker (social security, rest days and vacations), it is not always easy in practice because they do not have papers.

The axis of the fight for equality is the III Strategic Plan for Equality effective between Men and Women, valid between 2022 and 2025.

According to the Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, this initiative shows that the Government wants to “turn feminism into a matter of State.” It is basically about eliminating all inequalities in relation to women. To do this, it promotes feminist policies transversally in the administrations.

91 percent of the 20,139 million euros that it has as capital is allocated to hiring bonuses, maternity benefits and income supplements.

LGBTI rights

One of the stars of the Ministry of Equality is the so-called trans law, which depathologizes free gender identity. One of its most controversial measures is that it imposes as the only requirement to change sex in the registry the will of the person from the age of 14. In this way, hormones and medical and psychological evaluations that were previously mandatory were eliminated.

It also determines that men who change their sex will receive the same treatment as others for sexist violence, prohibits conversion therapies and guarantees access to assisted reproductive techniques.

There is a General Directorate for Sexual Diversity and LGTBI Rights, which must fight for the conditions of the law to be produced and is responsible for coordinating all policies in the ministries.

Despite the efforts, the Government has recognized that there is still hate speech that affects LGTBI people.

dark picture

Despite the strategy against sexist violence, women in Spain continue to die at the hands of men. In 2022, 49 were murdered by their partners or ex-partners, according to the Ministry of Equality.

It is exactly the same figure as in 2021, and one less than in 2020. Although there is not much difference in recent years, there is in relation to the first decades of this century. The worst year since 2003 (first statistical data from the Ministry) was 2008, when 76 died. The total between 2003 and today is 1,023

And so far in 2023, there are already 19 fatalities, which have left 21 orphans underage.

Of them, twelve were Spanish and seven were foreigners. Most of the cases have occurred in Andalusia, in the south of the country.

In Europe there are no statistics or common criteria that allow for a comparison between countries. However, according to a report from the Statista statistics portal in 2017, the disastrous list is headed by Finland. They are followed by Hungary, Romania, Latvia, Germany, France and Spain.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

MADRID

More news in EL TIEMPO

Pope Francis canceled his schedule for this Friday due to ‘weariness’

‘The UK will continue to be a good partner for Colombia’: British foreign minister