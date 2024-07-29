Spain, is PM Sanchez at the end of the line?

A Spanish magistrate, Juan Carlos Peinadohas decided to listen to the Spanish Prime Minister on July 30th, regarding the trial involving his wife for corruption And influence peddling. Serious accusations that also seem to be confirmed by some testimonies that would even involve the Prime Minister himself, even if only present at some meetings between his enterprising wife, Begona Gomez and some businessmen at Moncloa, the seat of the Spanish government.

The prime minister once it broke out scandallast April, also wanted to take five days to reflect on what to do, that is, whether to continue or if resign. A decision that to most seemed like a sort of provocation and protest against accusations that he considers unfounded and made by politicized judges. But it is not the first time that the prime minister’s wife has been accused of practices that, if not outright illegal, are certainly not entirely ethically clear.

But the same attitude of the Prime Minister’s wife during her testimony before the judge in which she practically did silent scene It left the same people perplexed socialists they allies of the majority which supports the Spanish government. Of course, some on the left continue to consider the fact as an operation orchestrated by the right to try to delegitimize the prime minister and the government.

Second The Confidentialwhich revealed the existence of the investigation, investigators are particularly interested in the relationships of the wife of Sanchez with the Spanish tourism group Globalia, airline owner Air Europa. At the time, Begona Gomez He was head of the IE Africa Center, a foundation linked to the Madrid business school IE University, a position he left in 2022.

Second The Confidentialthe IE Africa Center “has signed a sponsorship agreement with Globalia in 2020” and Begona Gomez participated in “a private meeting with his CEO, Javier Hidalgoat a time when Globalia was negotiating its multi-million euro bailout with the government”. This plan allowed Air Europa to obtain 475 million euros in November 2020.

In short, rather serious and well-founded accusations, so much so that the Court of Madrid rejected the request for archiving made by the prosecution. The prime minister, after an initial moment of bewilderment for this unusual summons and after having let his clear irritation be understood, replied to the judge that he would answer his questions but only in writing, without therefore appearing in person before the judges. But the prime minister’s troubles are certainly not over, because his majority as expected, it shows its very fragile stability, especially in light of what is happening with the Catalan separatists, Erc on one side and Joints by Puigdemont on the other.

As regards the formation of the government of Catalonia or rather the investiture of Salvador Illawinner of the elections last May, the socialists have still not managed to find an agreement with the Erc party. Meanwhile Puigdemont whose support for the government, behind the granting of an amnesty that is still sub judice by the Spanish and EU courts, was decisive in forming the government, distanced himself from the executive by voting with the Popolari and Vox on an important law on migrants.

It is a clear warning to the Sanchez government that his majority is seriously in danger of having reached the end of the line. For this reason, the Popular Party has expressly asked the Prime Minister to resign, and is seriously considering whether or not to try a motion of no confidence, perhaps when work resumes after the summer break.

In short, as often happens to the Spanish Prime Minister, who is praised by the Italian left with Elly Schleinthe secretary of the Democratic Party in the lead, as a true icon (perhaps the last one left in Europe) and a model to follow, summer is always a harbinger of bad omens and bad news.

Here then are the economic data which are certainly good, thanks above all to the reforms of Rajoythat the very powerful vice president Diaz Of Sumar would literally like to dismantle, they could be affected by this uncertainty about the government which certainly can only do harm.

In short, it is a scorching summer for Sancheznot only on the climate level, but also and above all on the internal one. And so in this context with the three major European states besides Italy, France, Spain and Germany grappling with rather serious internal turbulence capable of calling into question their very continuation, the stability of our country can only be considered as an added and important value in view of the upcoming European events and also the upcoming fundamental elections in the USA.