Spain begins the road to Qatar with a resignation, a draw at home that who knows what consequences it may have. We are only starting, but in the group, in addition to the three we played with in this stroke (yesterday Greece, on Sunday Georgia and wednesday Kosovo), this Sweden, which he did meet yesterday by winning Georgia. It should be noted that only the group champion qualifies. For the second there is a repechage to which 12 will attend and from which only 3 will qualify after skipping two heats. The prospect of being second is unsettling. There is time for everything, but today we are with -2 over the scheduled time.

Luis Enrique almost traced the team that thrashed GermanyBut Greece did not play like the Germany of that day, open and lazy, but closed and attentive. Before that group boxed in behind, the team played what Iñaki Gabilondo defines as football-handball: horizontal game in the vicinity of the area from side to side and start over. In handball this is remedied by the lack of ‘passive play’, but in football there is no such. The first half was unbearable due to the lack of nerve and danger. Within half an hour there were, in a single minute, two pearls: a shot at the crossbar by Olmo and Morata’s goal, a masterful pass from Koke. Two flashes in the dark.

To make matters worse, around the break Greece tied us without even trying. They reached the area for once, Iñigo Martínez (who had entered for Sergio at half-time) cleared a low ball, but then recklessly raised his foot and shook Masouras on the knee. Penalty and goal to the Greek pocket. Luis Enrique decided to pull players with a greater sense of depth and something happened, especially on the debutant side Bryan Gil, an extreme of those of the classic time, face. He left almost every time, but it ended badly. The goal did not arrive that raised the slab of that absurd penalty. Bad night, bad result.