Spain Pere Aragones of the moderate independence party was elected regional leader of Catalonia

Pere Aragones has served as Interim Regional Director for Catalonia since September 2020.

Catalonia the moderate independence party, the ERC, was elected the new regional director on Friday Family Aragones. He supports discussions with the Spanish central government.

Aragones is not a chick in the plague of the regional director, as he has served as interim regional director of Catalonia since September 2020. Quim Torraa was barred from holding public office because he had been convicted of stubbornness in a Spanish court.

The line of the party represented by Torra, the JxC, on the issue of independence is steeper than that of the ERC.

After his election, Aragones promised to continue the struggle for Catalan independence. In 2017, after a referendum, Catalonia declared independence. However, Spain considered the vote illegal and temporarily took control of Catalonia.