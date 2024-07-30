“I went to a party with some friends and there we met a group of friends who introduced me to Pedro (Sánchez). It was love at first sight, to be honest.” These are, perhaps, the most intimate public statements she has uttered. Begoña Gómez Fernández, the wife of the president of the government of Spain. He says this in a video he uploaded to his website a decade ago.

Titled Who is this Pedro Sánchez?, it sought to make him known to the public in the year in which he became the new general secretary of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE). Until then, the couple was almost unknown.

Pedro Sanchez and his wife Begoña Gomez.

The situation, of course, has changed radically. Sánchez has been president of the government since 2018 and Gómez, despite having tried to maintain a low profile, is the protagonist of multiple headlines due to the investigation being carried out against him by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado. for possible crimes of influence peddling and business corruption.

President Sánchez himself must testify as a witness this Tuesday in the case, when the judge will go to Moncloa – the seat of power in Spain – and record his testimony.

These are the key points of the case against Begoña Gómez.

1. The origin of the complaint that put Begoña Gómez in the eye of justice

It all started with a complaint from the far-right union Manos Limpias, based on information from the press. In it she points out that, “taking advantage” of her status as the president’s wifeGómez would have endorsed “by letter of recommendation with his signature to businessmen who participate in public tenders.”

The right (Vox and Partido Popular) did not miss the opportunity to attack Sánchez, who took five days of reflection at the end of April with the aim of deciding whether or not to remain in office. And he did.

Pedro Sánchez, during the electoral event in Gijón.

Sánchez is the third Spanish president to be called as a witness in a trial. The first was Felipe González, in the Marey case (focusing on the Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups against ETA); and the second was Mariano Rajoy for the Gürtel case, on the financing of the Popular Party (PP).

2. The background of the case against Begoña Gómez

Begoña Gómez studied at the Escuela Superior de Marketing y Negocios and worked with Inmark, a group that helped improve the positioning of companies in the market. In 2012, she proposed to the Complutense University of Madrid to set up a master’s degree in Public and Private Fundraising in non-profit organisations.

Things got complicated in August 2018, a few weeks after Sánchez became president following the presentation of a motion of censure against his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy. Gómez was appointed executive director of the Africa Center at the Instituto de Empresa (IE) University and will remain in that position until 2022.

At the end of 2020, she became co-director of the Extraordinary Chair of Competitive Social Transformation at the Complutense, where she began teaching. In this task she had the support of businessman Juan Carlos Barrabés, whose company Innova Next received support from her in some letters that she signed. The company needed them to participate in competitions run by the Ministry of Economy.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, with his wife Begoña Gómez.

Through six societies, Barrabés won 99 contracts between 2015 and 2024 for a total of almost 25 million euros.

On the other hand, in 2020 the IE Africa Center signed a sponsorship with Globalia, parent company of Air Europa, which was one of the airlines rescued by the government during the pandemic. It received a grant of 475 million euros.

3. What the judicial accusations against Begoña Gómez say

Based on this data, Clean Hands filed its complaint. However, in May a report from the Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard was released, which ruled out that Gómez had committed the crimes he was accused of. On the other hand, the judges found errors in the accusations related to Air Europa.

When the waters were calming in Spain, they were stirred up in Europe. On June 6, The European Prosecutor’s Office asked Judge Peinado to conduct an investigation into the awarding of 10.6 million euros to Barrabés, because there was suspicion that public funds were involved. An investigation was then opened for embezzlement, influence peddling and prevarication.

Then it gained strength Hazte Oír, an ultra-Catholic organization that accused Gómez on June 7 in a new complaint of “appropriating” a computer program from the Complutense University through a company designed in the master’s degree. With which they want to accuse him of the crimes of disloyal administration, misappropriation, embezzlement and intrusion.

Pedro Sanchez and Begoña Gomez.

4. Pedro Sánchez’s statement this Tuesday

University leaders have appeared on this path: Barrabés, Gómez herself (who exercised her right not to testify) and now it is Sánchez’s turn.

He had requested to do so in writing, citing his status as president, but was denied because he was being investigated as Gómez’s husband and not as the country’s leader.

There are at least two more months left, as the provincial court has set the “deliberation, vote and ruling” in the case for September 30. The Sánchez-Gómez couple is prepared to endure this time together, as they have shown so far.

Begoña Gómez and the story of her relationship with Pedro Sánchez

After that first meeting at a party, Sanchez set about courting Gomez. “I met her at a friend’s birthday party and I had to work hard, “because she made it very difficult for me,” the president told Bertín Osborne on the program Tu casa es la mía. He confessed that he fell madly in love with her at the age of 31 and won her over because he is “very determined.”

Gómez and Sánchez were married in a civil ceremony in 2006. “I proposed to her in a restaurant and it was very nice, because my eldest daughter was very small, just over a year old, and we made her look very cute,” Sánchez said. Shortly after, that girl, Ainhoa ​​(born in 2005), had a sister, Carlota (in 2007).

Trinidad Jiménez, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, officiated the ceremony. A friend of the couple, she assures that Begoña always “seeks the balance” so that her support for her husband does not take away from him.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (2nd R) and his wife Begoña Gómez (R) attend the Women's Water Polo Group B preliminary round match between France and Spain at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In fact, Until the scandal broke this year, he rarely appeared in public. He was seen on a few occasions at Madrid Fashion Week, the Madrid fashion catwalk. And it always attracted attention.

She is tall, thin and has long blonde hair. Those who know her say she is outgoing, smiling and a passionate defender of her ideas.

He was born in Bilbao in 1974. He spent his childhood between that Basque city and Valderas, his family’s town in León.

She herself talks about her hobbies in the video Who is this Pedro Sánchez?: “We really like going to concerts, La Habitaciones Roja, Björk… Pedro loves Granada and whenever we can we go to the Alhambra. He loves the beach and sport is also one of the things he wants to instil in the girls, along with reading,” she said in the recording. And she added that the girls “go to a public school.”

First Lady of Spain, Begoña Gómez.

Until the time of the video, little else was known about Begoña Gómez. But, Now he is not only the subject of legal proceedings, but has become the victim of personal and political attacks by the opposition.

“The leader of the opposition says that there is a tearful Sánchez,” said the president at a political event. “I do not mind saying that I will defend his honorability from the infamous attacks of those who only make destructive opposition against the political adversary,” he added.

This Tuesday he must do so before Judge Peinado. Afterwards we will see the decisions he makes and the scope of the judicial investigation he is carrying out.