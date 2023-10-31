The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchezand the president of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Pere Aragonesthey closed an agreement on the content of the amnesty law for Catalan independentists who have judicial cases for the failed secession of 2017.

(Read here: Spain: Pedro Sánchez notes key step for new investiture as head of Government)

After this announcement, confirmed by the agency Efe, Sánchez would increasingly be interested in the Republican Left of Catañula (ERC) supporting his investiture in Congress.

The negotiation of a possible legal pardon is highly criticized by the Spanish right, as well as by some sectors of the socialist party itself, and gave rise to several contrary demonstrations in recent weeks.

However, this would be the last step for the Socialist Party (PSOE), with Sánchez at its head, to obtain enough votes to be reinstated as head of the Executive.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (i), receives the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. See also Daniel C. Dennett, the fourth 'horseman' of atheism Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

And Spain finds itself in a kind of political blockade after the last general elections in July that the Popular Party (PP) and Alfredo Núñez Feijóo won.

Despite the conservative leader’s attempts to form a government, Núñez Feijóo did not obtain the necessary votes in Congress to be head of Government.

After the failure of the PP, Sánchez and the PSOE were commissioned by King Felipe VI to try to form a Government and unblock the political situation. Sánchez, in fact, has until November 27 to try to be sworn in by the deputies.

This new announcement between the PSOE and the ERC brings it closer to this purpose.

News in development…

*With Efe