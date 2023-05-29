The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, announced this Monday, May 29, the advancement of the general elections for next July 23. The elections, which were scheduled for the end of this year, are anticipated after the ruling center-left Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), suffered a setback in the municipal and regional votes on Sunday in which the right registered a clear rise .

The appointment will be next July 23, after they were scheduled for the end of this year.

The leader of the Moncloa He explained that after communicating the change to the head of state, King Felipe VI, the formal call for the elections will be published on Tuesday, May 30, with the dissolution of Parliament.

“As president of the Government and as secretary general of the PSOE, I assume the results firsthand and I believe it is necessary to give an answer and submit them to the popular will,” he said.

The president of the Government, @sanchezcastejonhas communicated to the head of state his decision to convene a Council of Ministers this afternoon, to dissolve the Cortes and proceed to call general elections. The elections will be held on Sunday, July 23. pic.twitter.com/LU7WI7fEze — The Moncloa (@desdelamoncloa) May 29, 2023



Before the debacle in local elections on Sunday, Sánchez had insisted that he would serve out his four-year term with the leftist government’s coalition partner, Unidas Podemos, and had indicated that elections would be held in December.

But the results of the municipal votes and in 12 of the 17 autonomous communities of the country quickly changed the situation.

“I have made this decision given the results of the elections held yesterday,” Sánchez admitted.

The setback for the official bench became clear after the recent elections were marked by a general victory for the right, which would even obtain local authority at the hands of the extreme right.

The Popular Party (PP), considered center-right, gained ground and seized up to five regions from the PSOE. In addition, in the municipal elections the right prevailed in cities such as Madrid, Seville and Valencia.

