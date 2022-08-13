Spain | Part of a festival stage collapsed in Spain, one dead and dozens injured – the event was suspended

During the night, wind gusts of almost 23 meters per second were measured near the festival.

One one person has died and dozens have been injured at a music festival in Spain near Valencia, when part of the festival’s main stage collapsed due to strong winds.

The accident happened in the coastal town of Cullera after four in the morning local time, i.e. after five in Finnish time. This is reported by the news agency Reuters, among others.

Three of the injured received serious injuries. In addition, 14 people are said to have suffered minor injuries. According to local health authorities, a total of 40 people received treatment.

To electronic the music-focused Medusa festival was supposed to continue until Monday, but it was decided to suspend the event. Among other things, a French DJ David Guetta was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday.

According to the local weather service, exceptionally warm air currents will generate very strong wind gusts in the area. At three o’clock in the morning, the temperature near the concert venue was 40.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Reuters, during the night between Friday and Saturday, wind gusts of up to 22.7 meters per second were measured at the nearby Alicante airport.