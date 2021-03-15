Pablo Iglesias leaves the Pedro Sánchez government. Why? Will dispute Isabel Diaz Ayuso the presidency of the community of Madrid.

The vice president of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 has announced his departure from the coalition government – which will be effective at the start of the electoral campaign, that is, on April 20 – to present his candidacy as head of the United We Can list in the Madrid elections May 4.

The second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias. Photo: EFE

The departure of Iglesias from the executive is a decision taken last Thursday, designed in detail by the high command of Podemos during the last 72 hours and that will have profound consequences on Madrid and Spanish politics, inside and outside Podemos.

A bet high-risk that modifies, not only the aspect of the struggle for Madrid, but also the future of this legislature and the destiny of its formation.

Developing

With information from La Vanguardia