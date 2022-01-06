The Spanish handball team overwhelmed Iran this Thursday (36-22) in the first game of the International Tournament that is being held in Cuenca, prior to the European dispute of Hungary and Slovakia between January 13 and 30.

Jordi Ribera’s team, with several new faces, came out eager and found in the first actions a good Mohammad Siavoshi under the sticks, although after Solé’s first goal in minute 2, it came 4-0, with a Spain who played fast and took advantage of Sergey’s saves. Gideon and Migallón formed a great central defense, which made it difficult for Iran to score, although he tried with Esteki’s one-on-one, one of the most prominent of his team, while Tarrafeta and Guardiola in attack began to meet to put 9-3 of minute 14. Seeing that his did not react, Montoya decided to call a time-out in minute 17 with 11-4 on the scoreboard. They sought to shorten differences their players but Spain’s 5: 1 with Odriozola in advance caused robberies and simple goals from Ribera’s men, who went 18-9 at halftime.

After passing through the changing rooms, Spain continued to play a great game, giving the first minutes to a Márquez who wanted to win his place and please those present, although he collided in several actions with Ali Rahimi in goal, who stood out in the second half along with Sadegui and his great outside launch, although the Spanish had more than controlled the crash. They only saw a little bit of relaxation with 24-17 of minute 46, when Ribera decided to call up his team to seek to widen the difference, something that they were doing little by little after adjusting the defense and putting the maximum in 54 ‘with Aleix’s 32-19 against one. In the end, 36-22 and a great debut for Spain in their tournament with a Cuenca fans delivered to ‘La Roja’ in the previous appointment to the European.