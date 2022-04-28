CR Thursday, April 28, 2022, 4:21 p.m.



Spain will not be at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France either. After being left out of the 2019 event in Japan, in the middle of a refereeing scandal in a match played against Belgium and Brussels, this time an administrative error separates the XV from the Lion of a world tournament.

The improper alignment of the South African Gavin Van der Berg in two matches of the European Championship, also popularly known as Six Nations B and qualifying for the World Cup in France, finally causes the disqualification of the Spanish team, sanctioned with the loss of five points for each of the two games in which the player was lined up, in addition to a fine of 28,000 euros.

Van der Berg arrived in Burgos in 2018 and therefore complied a priori with the requirement to remain in Spain for 36 months continuously. During the coronavirus pandemic, he spent a long period in South Africa, prolonged by his father’s illness. This time impasse exceeded what was allowed, but in the photocopy of the passport page presented to the Spanish Rugby Federation in September 2021, which is not certified, the customs stamp appears modified to legalize his situation.

The situation also affects his club, Alcobendas, which would have also incurred in a possible improper alignment due to his status as a training player, which could even lead to relegation.