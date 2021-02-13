With the virus contagions falling throughout Spain and an incidence that has fallen for the first time in a month of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, most communities have opted for caution when it comes to relaxing the measures. At least for now. Even those who seemed determined to relax some measures this week have opted to postpone the decision. This is the case of Madrid and Andalusia. “The rush is not good in the pandemic,” Andalusian President Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla said yesterday. In the case of Madrid, which was planning to delay the curfew and the night-time closure of the hotel business, it has postponed it to next Thursday, if the situation advises it.

Antonio Zapatero, Deputy Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, influenced “in the new scenario” that raises the appearance of the British, Brazilian and South African variants in Spain, reports Isabel Valdes. In the region, there is already the British one, which has been expanding for two weeks and reaches a prevalence of 25%. And the Ministry of Health has already confirmed three cases of the Brazilian. In addition, yesterday three new cases of the South African were reported in Elche, with which there are already at least five detected in Spain.

In this same line, most of the autonomous communities maintain the measures against the coronavirus that were in force. Only Extremadura and Castilla-La Mancha have relaxed, although they started from much stricter restrictions than Madrid. Both have reopened the hotel business with limited hours (until 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., respectively). In the case of Castilla-La Mancha, they have implemented a QR code to enter the premises, so that it is easier to trace possible outbreaks. The Basque Country has also had to open bars and restaurants, but by court decision.

Lifting measures now would entail “a new increase or stagnation in the fall of cases”, in the opinion of epidemiologist Javier del Águila. The incidence yesterday was 493 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, which deepens the downward trend that has been recorded since January 26. If then there was an average of daily positives in the previous week of 28,270, Friday’s data drops to 11,542. Hospital occupancy is also falling, also in intensive care units. It even seems that the last statistic to which the improvement in the epidemiological situation arrives: deaths. Measuring yesterday those of the last week amounted to 3,361. That same data taken on Thursday was 3,415, which will most likely become the peak of deaths of the third wave.

The fall is being “very fast”, in the words of Jesús Molina Cabrillana, of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine. “But we continue to have a very high incidence. Until it drops below 250, no measure should be relaxed ”, he says. In the same vein, Pedro Gullón, from the Spanish Epidemiology Society, states: “We have a very high cumulative incidence. It is irresponsible to relax measures, it is something that has to be done very carefully, and more communities like Madrid, which do not have great real measures: they have done the least that can be done [su incidencia es de 669 casos por 100.000 habitantes, la tercera más alta, solo por detrás de Castilla y León y Melilla]. They should take more courageous measures to avoid a rebound and de-escalate when we are not at high risk. “

Daniel López Acuña, professor at the School of Public Health of Andalusia, assures that reducing the curfew or opening the doors of the hotel industry is very dangerous with incidents between 20 and 35 times greater than the threshold of greater security of 25 cases per 100,000 population. “It is enough to see that Germany, with an incidence of 160, three times less than Spain, keeps hotels, shops and schools closed until March 7,” he adds.