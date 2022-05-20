The Alicante Eusebio Cáceres won gold in the long jump at the Ibero-American Athletics Championships in La Nucia (Alicante), where a jump of 8.05 meters on his second attempt allowed him to surpass the 8.03 meters of the Cuban Maykel Massówho in Tokyo 2020 achieved the bronze against Cáceres by three centimeters, and Héctor Santos from Huelva, with 7.97.

Cáceres (Onil, 1981) only had one clean jump of the six attempts he had, since he made five nulls, but the second attempt was enough to defeat Maykel Massó, who made 8.02 in his second jump and 8.03 on the fifth. For his part, Huelva-born Héctor Santos waited until his last attempt to achieve a 7.97 that earned him silver, beating Uruguayan Emiliano Lasa by one centimeter.

Speaking to journalists, Cáceres acknowledged that “you could tell” that it was the first competition of the year and that despite the fact that both he and Massó were looking for a better brand, “we knew we had it there, but we couldn’t.” He affirmed that the first jumps always cost him “a little”, but that the fact of having family and friends nearby due to the proximity between Onil and La Nucía was “a plus” that has allowed him, along with luck, to win.

He also assured that the wind was a bit strange, and that although at first the feeling was good, the fact that it went against him later hurt him in the race. Cáceres was happy for Santos’ third place and was pleased to share the podium with him: “I know he’s had a very bad streak, and I’m glad he’s by my side,” he stressed. Thus, he stressed that he will go to both the European and the World Cup “to hit us with everything that lies ahead”, while concluding that he is capable of withstanding the peak of the World Cup until the European, which is a month later.

The rest of the golds of the Spanish delegation on this first day were hung by Mónica Clemente in pole vault, Javier Cienfuegos in hammer, Gonzalo Parra in the 3,000 obstacles and Fátima Diamé in length. The three bronzes that completed the loot, Héctor Santos (length), Malen Ruiz de Azúa (pole) and Maribel Pérez (100 meters).

#Spain #opens #IberoAmerican #medals