Spain reviewed the health requirements for entry into the country and, among other novelties, will admit from Monday to travelers who have vaccination and recovery certificates from the European Union and countries of the European Economic Area (EEA). And it will also open to vaccinated tourists from countries outside these blocks.

But there are no big changes with respect to Argentina.

Argentines vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will still not be admitted: Despite requests from the Vladimir Putin government, this drug is still it was not authorized by the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organization.

And Spain clarifies that they will only admit those who are inoculated with any of the approved vaccines. Between them They do include that of AstraZeneca and those of the Chinese laboratories Sinopharm -the one applied in Argentina- and Sinovac, that the WHO approved for emergency use last Tuesday and that is used mainly in Chile.

As detailed by the Spanish authorities, “the vaccination certificates issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin will be accepted as valid from 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the complete vaccination regimen.”

Argentines vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V will still not be able to enter Spain. Photo: AFP

Some changes

The regulation, which comes into force this Monday, June 7, has as a novelty also that it will support rapid antigen tests approved by the European Union (EU) as a diagnostic certificate, together with PCRs, until now the only ones accepted, and which are much more expensive.

As published this Saturday by the Official State Gazette (BOE), the diagnostic tests of infection for SARS-CoV-2 admitted will be those of molecular nucleic acid amplification (NAAT), used to detect the presence of ribonucleic acid (RNA).

And also the antigen tests included in the common list of rapid antigen detection tests for Covid-19, published by the European Commission.

Certificates with a negative result issued in the 48 hours prior to arrival in Spain will be accepted as valid, and with respect to recovery certificates, the validity will end 180 days after taking the sample.

Any of those certificates It must be written in Spanish, English, French or German and, if it is not possible to obtain the original in any of these languages, the supporting document must be accompanied by a translation into Spanish carried out by an official body.



The AstraZeneca vaccine is authorized to enter Spain. Photo: AP

Free pass for some

If you come from areas of the EU / EEA not included in the list of risk countries of the Spanish Ministry of Health, you will not need to present any diagnostic test or certificate of vaccination or immunity.

Likewise, if you travel to Spain for tourism from a country that does not belong to the EU or the European Economic Area but is included in the list of territories with low incidence, excluded from the risk area, you can enter without the need for a diagnostic test or vaccination certificate no immunity.

As the months of July and August approach, Spain strives to reactivate tourism, one of the main engines of its economy, after a disastrous year due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Mandatory form

The text of the Official Gazette of Spain recalled that “Royal Decree-Law 8/2021, of May 4, establishes that travel agencies, tour operators and air or maritime transport companies” or any other agent that sells air tickets or maritime, “they must inform passengers, at the beginning of the ticket sales process for Spain, of all sanitary control measures and the consequences of non-compliance”.

In particular, the text “will report the obligation to present the QR code generated by Spain Travel Health before shipment and the consequences of non-compliance or falsification “.

To obtain this code, you must fill out a form through the website www.spth.gob.es or the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) mobile application.

All passengers arriving in Spain as their final destination, “must undergo a health check on arrival at the first point of entry,” adds the official decree. The temperature of the travelers will be taken and their general condition will be controlled.

Source: EFE

CB