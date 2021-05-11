Spain included Israel on Tuesday in the still very restricted list of “third countries and special administrative regions” whose residents are not affected by the temporary restriction of “non-essential travel” to the European Union through the external borders because of the pandemic. This is, Travelers from that country may freely enter Spain, including tourists, without having to justify the reason for their travel.

Israel thus joins nine other states and administrative territories that are exempt from any control because they are, for the most part, the countries in the world where vaccination is most advanced or where the virus has less spread due to severe restrictions. Is about Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and China, in addition to the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

Spain’s decision to open its borders to Israel comes after a modification of the Recommendation of the Council of the European Union was approved on May 6 in order to include Israel in the list of countries exempt from any travel restriction behind the successful vaccination campaign of the country.

In fact, Israel currently has the best 14-day cumulative incidence (AI) of Western countries cwith only 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It is also one of the states on the planet with the highest level of vaccination, with 59% of its population with the complete schedule and 63% with at least one dose inoculated.

In the last days, Israel is moving in the environment of a deceased covid newspaper and there have been days when fewer than ten new cases have been reported daily. And the numbers continue to decline as the vaccination campaign continues, which has also led to a significant relaxation of security measures against the virus.