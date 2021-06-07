ofKatharina Küpper shut down

The anticipation of vacation is great: a change of scenery, the sound of the sea, sunbathing – a lot was hardly possible due to Corona 2020: Now Spain is also loosening up – but Germany is not going along.

Dortmund – A light sea breeze brushes the sand around your legs, the waves break on the shore, the sun is the blanket under which you don’t freeze: Many people are plagued by longing for the distance. But after a long time corona* -Lockdown, the holiday countries are now loosening the entry requirements. Including Spain – a place where Germans particularly like to vacation, reports RUHR24*.

country Spain Capital Madrid Residents 46.94 million (as of 2019)

Holidays in Spain 2021: Current corona easing makes entry easier – return is more complicated

“Vamos a la playa” is likely to be a much-recited sentence among German holidaymakers in Spain this summer. While the first are theirs Corona frustration already vented on the Spanish island of Mallorca*, the situation on the mainland is now also easing. Since Monday (June 7th) the borders have been open to vaccinated people from all over the world. You no longer need a test.

However, non-vaccinated people from Europe can also breathe a sigh of relief and go on vacation there. Because new easing is taking effect for them as well. A PCR test that is not more than 72 hours old is no longer required; an antigen test is sufficient – a significantly cheaper and faster variant. However, if you are traveling from Germany you still need a completed health check-up form via the Spain Travel Health portal or the free SpTH app.

Holidays in Spain 2021: Corona obligations for entry – vaccinated and convalescent do not need a test

In addition, anyone who, from the point of view of Spain, comes from a risk area must undergo a random document check. Germany is currently one of them. People arriving from non-risk countries can register using the QR code on the health form.

For Spain, the easing of the coronavirus is an opportunity, after a tough year with little tourism, to scratch the curve again and invite you to take a vacation: “Spain is a safe travel destination and we will soon be able to regain the leading position in international tourism Health Minister Carolina Darias was quoted in a press release.

Holidays in Spain can be more relaxed again. However, Corona restrictions still apply in Germany. © Jorge Guerrero

Holidays in Spain 2021: Germany adheres to corona restrictions in risk areas

But not only for the Spaniards it is a glimmer of hope after a hard Corona year, the Germans are also looking forward to tapas again on the Costa des Sol, the Costa Brava, the Costa de la Luz or another beautiful spot in the sunny country . The Canaries have already opened again to tourists – but with special corona rules*.

However, there is still one damper for the holiday: Although Spain opens its borders to the world, the restrictions from Germany remain in place.

Holidays in Spain 2021: Nine areas count as corona risk areas – this must be taken into account

According to them, holiday returnees from a corona risk area – which still exist in Spain – still have to observe some rules when entering:

Anyone entering from a risk area must register digitally.

Air travelers are required to test at the place of departure.

A negative corona test releases you from quarantine.

Recovered and vaccinated people as well as children under six years of age are allowed to enter the country without a test certificate.

Vacation in Spain: Nine risk regions – Corona quarantine can be bypassed

Many places in Spain are no longer risk areas, but not all – for example, the popular tourist region of Andalusia, which invites you to vacation with sandy beaches, good weather and varied gastronomy, has been a risk area since August 14, 2020 according to the Federal Foreign Office . Without a negative corona test, there is a ten-day quarantine obligation.

Andalusia (since August 14, 2020)

Aragon (since July 31, 2020)

Castile and León (since August 14, 2020)

Catalonia (since July 31, 2020)

Madrid (since August 14, 2020)

Melilla (since August 14, 2020)

Navarre (since July 31, 2020)

Basque Country (since August 14, 2020)

La Rioja (since April 3rd, 2021)

In Italy, as of Monday (June 7), no longer counts as a corona risk area *, as do large parts of Spain. The mood is rising – among the hosts and the tourists. With the first relaxation, the vacation is within reach. And soon, instead of a quarry pond, it will be back to the Mediterranean. * RUHR24 is part of the IPPEN.MEDIA editorial network

