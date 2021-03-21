Two female travelers arrive from Germany at Palma airport this Thursday. CATI CLADERA / EFE

Spain arrives at Easter with two measures that collide with each other. The first is to contain national mobility to arrive in the best epidemiological situation in the summer, a key moment for the productive fabric to catch a little air. Hence, the autonomous communities have been closed perimeter and travel between regions is restricted to those of force majeure or for work. However, there is a second that denies the greatest —or at least is contradictory to the previous one—: the doors are kept open to tourists from the rest of Europe. This, together with Germany’s decision to remove regions of Spain from the list of areas at risk for coronavirus, including the Balearic Islands, makes the country the desire of Germans to enjoy the sun at Easter. Thus, Spain opens up to German tourism, but shields itself from the Spanish.

Ilse and Klaus are an example of this and one of the most advanced in their journey. They landed in Mallorca at the beginning of the week ready to spend a few days in some tourist apartments located on the beachfront of Playa de Palma. “We came because we found a good accommodation offer, cheaper than many other times,” says Ilse. Germans are now torn between the desire to sit down for a drink on a sunny terrace after four and a half months of closure of the hospitality and the warnings of the health authorities to avoid non-essential travel. Many have already decided on the former despite the fact that experts constantly warn that if they do so they will contribute to the growth of the third wave that the statistics already reveal.

The decision seems taken by many of them, hence the rebound in demand. In fact, the large tour operators have taken the opportunity to expand the capacity of both hotels and flights to the Balearic Islands. “We have a boom of reservations for the Easter holidays ”, confirms Thomas Daubenbüchel, spokesman for Alltours. Only this company launched on Saturday last week – a day after Germany exempted those returning from the Balearic archipelago from quarantine, among other destinations – 20 charter flights from Düsseldorf. Two days later everything was sold.

Something similar happens with the tour operator giant TUI, which offers flights and hotels to travel from this Sunday. “The first available dates are complete,” says a spokesperson, so the company prepares the opening of more hotels in the Alcúdia area. The forecast is to offer more than 300 roundtrip flights in the coming weeks. Some airlines have also jumped on the wave of the first green shoots of the year for tourism. Among them, Ryanair – added 200 flights to those scheduled between Germany and Spain for Easter – and Eurowings (Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary) – added 300 additional operations.

Thus, the Son Sant Joan airport will become the gateway to Germany in a holiday in which there will not be a single Spanish tourist on the streets. A paradox that began months ago and is maintained by the diplomatic problems that the closure of the border could entail. “We cannot close our country outside the EU. There are some control measures in airports that are working, quarantine, and measures of course that are within the established scope and the recommendations of the EU ”, assured the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, a week ago in an interview with EL COUNTRY.

Among the measures is, for example, the obligation to present a negative PCR test – if they arrive by plane or boat, not if they arrive by road. Despite this, it seems that Spanish society does not agree that no resident of the Peninsula can go to the Balearic Islands to visit their family or simply for leisure with the same negative test. Nor that any resident of the islands can go the other way with those requirements, although they do see how travelers from other parts of Europe walk through its streets with an incidence of infections much higher than the local one.

Insufficient for the economy

The tourism sector, for its part, remains cautious and does not bet on this Easter. “We don’t want to throw away all efforts for five days and lose the summer. It would be catastrophic, ”says José Luis Zoreda, Exceltur’s executive vice president. Hence, expectations are minimal. In addition, those responsible for lobby tourism relativizes the increase in demand in Germany. “It goes up from almost zero, but it will not be relevant or save Holy Week,” adds Zoreda. In fact, among hoteliers they do not consider advancing their openings, at least not in a massive way. Gabriel Escarrer, CEO of Meliá, fixes his gaze further on: “We will see something this Easter, but I am very hopeful about the months of May and June,” he said this week.

Nor will the French tourists be the lifeline at Easter, which traditionally marks the kick-off of the high season of Spanish tourism. Since midnight on Friday, a third of the French have been confined again and will continue to do so for at least another month. It’s a closure Light compared to the previous two, but it still implies that all those affected – including those in the Paris region – will be prohibited from traveling to other regions of France. Of course, nothing prevents them from traveling abroad (as in Germany), for example to Spain.

Despite this, there should not be massive displacements on these dates. Traditionally, during the Easter holidays there are fewer trips than in other periods – in France it is only a public holiday on Monday and the non-school days start later, from April 11th. The great winter holidays are those of February and the Easter period is practically the prelude to the other great season, the summer. In fact, airlines like Transavia, the low cost Air France plans to open new routes to Spain, although only from the end of April, according to the company.