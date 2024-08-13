Amancio López Seijas, president of the Hotusa group

The explosive recovery of tourism in Spain has had a soothing effect on the major Spanish hotel chains, turning around their negative profit and loss accounts and allowing them to resume their expansion plans that had been put on hold due to the pandemic. The annual ranking carried out by the American publication Hotels Magazinecorresponding to 2023reflects that Spain (the second most visited destination in the world in that year with 85.1 million international visitors) has managed to include three chains (Meliá, Barceló and Eurostars) among the fifty largest in the world by number of assets for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

First in the ranking is Meliá, which occupies position 41 with 350 hotels operational as of December 31, 2023. This figure has already increased to 355 hotels in the first half of this year and the company’s objective, as revealed by Andre Gerondeau in a recent interview with this newspaper, is to consolidate its presence in this ranking thanks to an ambitious growth plan. “To the 25 or 30 hotels that we want to open each year, with an accommodation capacity of between 7,000 and 10,000 rooms, we would have to add those that come from strategic growth, which could lead us to a portfolio in the medium term of between 450 and 500 hotels in that period,” he stressed.

The second is Barceló, with a portfolio of 300 hotels operating at the end of last year, which has seen it become the first major hotel chain with zero debt (it closed 2023 with 52 million compared to Meliá’s 2,613 or RIU’s 1,400 million), which has allowed it to activate an investment plan that has led it to allocate 305 million in the last 18 months just in acquisitions. “This year alone we are going to invest 400 million between purchases and renovations,” anticipated Raúl González, CEO of Barceló’s hotel division, at a press conference at the beginning of the year on the occasion of the International Tourism Fair. In the ranking it appears in 46th place, with 300 hotels.

The main novelty of this year’s ranking is the return of Eurostars, one of Hotusa’s hotel brands, to the top 50, where it did not appear for three consecutive years (2020, 2021 and 2022). In this latest edition, it is ranked 50th, with 253 assets, thanks to the improvement in turnover and profit and the reduction in debt that allowed it to sign 21 new contracts during 2023. “We are very satisfied with the consolidation of our expansion policy. In recent years we have achieved a cruising speed that allows us to a sustained and constant growth of around 20 hotels per yeara figure that we are convinced we will be able to maintain in the near future,” said Amancio López, president of Hotusa in a recent meeting with the press.

If the global ranking is based on the number of rooms, RIU joins these three companies within the 100 largest in the world. Meliá appears at number 25, with 92,057 rooms. [el objetivo a medio plazo es sumar 10.000 habitaciones al año en el corto y medio plazo), mientras que Barceló figura en el 35 con 65.204 habitaciones. En el top 50 también aparece Riu, con 50.088 habitaciones, que consolidó en 2023 su liderazgo en facturación entre las hoteleras españolas al cerrar 2023 con una facturación de 3.607 millones de euros. Ya en el puesto 67 aparece Eurostars, con 25.207 habitaciones.

