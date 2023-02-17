The Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, has offered Spanish citizenship to the 94 Nicaraguans —among them prominent writers, politicians, intellectuals, activists or religious figures— whom the Daniel Ortega regime has stripped of their nationality, just as it did with the 222 former political prisoners who were exiled to the United States on the 10th.

Among those affected by the measure are the writers Sergio Ramírez, Cervantes Prize winner, and Gioconda Belli, both in exile; the Nicaraguan journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro; the writer and feminist Sofía Montenegro; the activist Azahalea Solís; Bishop Silvio Báez, one of the most critical voices of the Church, and the activist Vilma Núñez, president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (CIDH). Most of them are in exile, but the Ortega-controlled Court of Appeals in Managua has declared them “traitors” and “fugitives” and has ordered the seizure of all their assets in the country.

The head of Spanish diplomacy has communicated this by telephone to Sergio Ramírez himself, who had sent a letter to President Pedro Sánchez raising this problem, although he does not need Spanish nationality, since he acquired it in 2018.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the offer and has extended it “to any citizen of Nicaragua who in the future may be left stateless due to the decisions of the Government of Daniel Ortega.”

Spain has already contacted several of the 222 Nicaraguans exiled in the United States to convey the offer to them and start the nationalization procedures, through the Consulate General in Washington.

The granting of Spanish citizenship will be made by “charter of nature”. This is an exceptional procedure by which, based on the circumstances and merits of the petitioner, the Council of Ministers can grant nationality to a foreigner through the approval of a royal decree and without the need for a prior file, although the interested party must present the corresponding request. The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to diplomatic sources, has coordinated with the US State Department before taking this step.

Ortega’s decision to strip critical voices of their Nicaraguan nationality has become a new form of repression and intimidation. Since 2018, when massive anti-government protests broke out in the capital and other major cities of the country, the regime unleashed a fierce repression that began by breaking up the demonstrations, with the murder of more than 360 protesters, many of them university students, according to the Commission. Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR). This was followed by the hunt against those who were seen as leaders of the mobilizations and later the holding of trials considered spurious against the dissidents. In addition, tens of thousands of Nicaraguans have left the country due to political persecution and a deteriorating economy.

